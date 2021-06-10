Where to buy Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti: find stock here

Hot off the release of the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3070 Ti offers better performance than the RTX 3070 without a massive jump in price, so a lot gamers are going to want to know where to buy RTX 3070 Ti cards once they go on sale.



Available on June 10, 2021, Nvidia has set the MSRP for $599 / £529 / AU$979, though it's likely you'll need to snag a Founders Edition card to get one at that price. With the latest generation of GPUs being so elusive, many third-party manufacturers have offered their own variants of the Ampere lines at a higher price point, so it's likely we will see a similar story with this new Ti flavored RTX 3070.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti will likely go on sale at 6AM PT/ 9AM ET / 2PM BST. This is based on the times that previous Nvidia GPUs went on sale.

A powerhouse for 1440p gaming, the RTX 3070 has been flying off the shelves faster than retailers have been able to restock it, and the RTX 3070 Ti definitely looks to frustrate gamers even more with stock shortages at online retailers both in the US and in the UK.

While not as much of a prestige item as the RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3070 Ti in many ways faces greater market pressure. It's definitely closing the performance gap between the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3080 (and the RTX 3070 was no slouch to begin with) while priced within the budgets of a lot more gamers out there. That's a perfect storm for a demand crunch which is what we're already seeing.

Still, retailers are restocking the RTX 3070 Ti as new shipments come in, so we're scouring the web looking for stock to help you find out where to buy RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards as they become available.

If you want to try your luck at some more powerful cards, we can show you where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 cards, where to buy Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti cards, as well as where to buy Nvidia RTX 3070 cards if having the extra specs of the RTX 3070 Ti isn't worth the wait for a new restock.

When the RTX 3070 Ti goes on sale later today, we have a feeling that stock could sell out incredibly quickly

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti will go on sale later today, June 10, in the UK

