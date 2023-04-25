Use this little-known tip to get £5 off your next Amazon UK order

Last week we brought our readers a handy tip that could save £5 off your next order at Amazon and we've just spotted another promotion along the same lines - this time via the Amazon pickup service.

For a limited time only, you can get £5 off your next over £15 by applying this voucher (opens in new tab) and using Amazon pickup for your next order. While you'll have to skip the convenience of home delivery with this voucher, Amazon has thousands of pickup locations across the UK so this is a super convenient way to get a nice little freebie to take advantage of before this year's Amazon Prime Day in June.

(opens in new tab) Get £5 off your next order over £15 with Amazon pickup (opens in new tab)

From now until the end of July, eligible Amazon UK customers can get £5 off their next order over £15 by using Amazon's pickup service. To check if you're eligible, simply login to your account, click through to the promotional banner via this page, and click the 'Apply promotion' button. This offer is limited to the first 50,000 customers so it's a good idea to take advantage of this one before it's too late.

What is Amazon pickup?

Pickup, in this case, refers to Amazon's option to have your package delivered to a centralised location - usually one of the brand's Hub lockers or to an affiliated store. Depending on your location, you'll usually find quite a few options for local delivery, and in some cases actual lockers that you can access in public spaces like shopping precincts or such.

Amazon collection hubs are commonly found at local supermarkets too, which can be particularly handy if you're planning on doing a weekly food shop. In this scenario, you can use the above promotion to save a few quid on the side without having to go out of your way to pick up a package.

Various terms and conditions

Offer applies to the first 50,000 claimants

Promo applied at checkout (no one-click-order)

Excludes gift cards and third-party sellers

Excludes alcohol, e-cigs, and Amazon devices

As with most Amazon promotions, this Amazon pickup voucher has a few restrictions hidden away in the fine print. We've already covered the main one - that this is only available to the first 50,000 eligible claimants.

Aside from this, there are also a few restrictions in regards to what items you can actually get a discount on too. For example, this voucher will only work on first-party items sold via Amazon.co.uk as opposed to third-party marketplace items. It's also unable to be used on digital items, alcohol, e-cigarettes, and Amazon devices.