This OnePlus bargain is one of the best Black Friday phone deals so far

The OnePlus Nord 2 is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy, and it’s now down to its lowest-ever price amid the flurry of Black Friday deals.

This particular deal comes from Amazon, and it's pushed the price all the way down from £399 to just £262 (opens in new tab) – that's a hefty discount of £137, and it makes an already excellent-value phone even more tempting.

With a 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen, a triple-lens camera, 65W charging, an under-display fingerprint sensor, 5G support, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM you’re getting a decidedly decent array of specs here.

So if you’re shopping on a budget then this is likely to be one of the best Black Friday phone deals you’ll find, because this is a big discount – and the OnePlus Nord 2 is a great phone even at full price, as you'll discover in our 4.5-star OnePlus Nord 2 review. (Not in the UK? You'll find today's best phone deals where you are further down the page.)

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8GB/128GB, Grey Sierra): was £399 now £262 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This early Black Friday OnePlus Nord 2 5G deal offers a huge £137 saving on the mid-range handset, bringing it down to a rather cheap price. For the money you're getting a phone with fast 65W charging, along with performance and cameras which impressed us in our review (opens in new tab). So while this isn't one of the company's top phones, it gives you a fairly high-end experience in a lot of ways.

OnePlus has a history of making excellent phones at even better value, and the OnePlus Nord 2 is a prime example of that.

Our full OnePlus Nord 2 review noted that “The OnePlus Nord 2 doesn’t have any game-changing features, but as a total package it offers a top experience that many will enjoy considering its lower price than a lot of other phones right now.”

In particular we praised the strong performance from its MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, its impressively fast charging, and its camera experience – led by a capable 50MP primary sensor.

Our review did have a few complaints, including the lack of an official water resistance rating, and the use of a 90Hz screen rather than a smoother 120Hz one. But even at full price these were minor issues, so now it’s reduced this is one of the absolute best phones you can buy at the price.

