This MacBook Pro 14-inch Amazon deal could crush any Black Friday offers

New Amazon sale knocks $400 off MacBook Pro 14-inch in rare early Black Friday deal

One of the best Amazon deals is still going strong, with the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch now just $1,599 (opens in new tab), a huge $400 off the original price for Apple's powerful workstation laptop.

Despite Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale kicking off on October 11 - and with Black Friday just around the corner - it looks like the retailer isn't hanging around, and this could be the best MacBook deal we'll see this year.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch is a stunning laptop, and while it is expensive (even with the $400 price cut), it offers a level of performance that is perfect for creative professionals and content creators. 

It remains one of the best laptops you can buy right now, thanks to the powerful M1 Pro chip, alongside a stunning Liquid Retina display and truly impressive battery life. Apple's MacBooks don't often get big discounts, so this is definitely worth jumping on - and proves you don't have to wait until Black Friday to get a great laptop deal.

