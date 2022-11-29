This Instant Pot air fryer deal is a Black Friday bargain you won't want to miss

Getting your hands on a Black Friday air fryer deal has been super-tricky this year, and the offers that were available have mostly sold out, but if you're still hunting for a deal we've dug up a gem for you: the Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer is now just £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a saving of £40 on the regular price of £199.

This is easily one of the best Black Friday air fryer deals we have seen – especially on a top-notch brand. Instant Pot may be better known in the US, but its appliances are growing in popularity here in the UK too, especially super-versatile models like this one, which in addition to air frying can also pressure-cook, slow-cook and sous vide.

They're a one-stop-shop for pretty much all your cooking needs, and it's no wonder that stock is limited, but we've also found price-matched deals at John Lewis (opens in new tab) and Lakeland (opens in new tab) if you'd prefer to shop there. We're not sure how much longer these Black Friday deals will last for at any of these retailers, so we'd encourage you to click 'add to basket' and then 'check out' before this one sells out before your eyes.

Today's best Black Friday air fryer deal

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer: was £199 now £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)This Instant Pot is much more than just an air fryer and crisper – it can also pressure-cook and slow-cook, among many other things, and it enjoys a 4.6 out of 5 rating at Amazon. While Black Friday may be over, it's not too late to snag a tasty £40 discount on this super-versatile appliance.

If you're yet to treat yourself one of the best air fryers, this is a deal you won't want to miss, and it'll quickly become your go-to appliance for cooking snacks and meals for the whole family. Air fryers take up much less space than a conventional oven, and cook food faster and using less energy. An air fryer is also much easier to keep clean by far, and food cooked in them is healthier, as they use less oil.

However, it has been somewhat a challenge to find a deal, let alone a good one, on an air fryer which is in stock throughout Black Friday week, and we've seen stock come and go on popular models such as the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone.

