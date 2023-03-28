This gaming laptop deal blows all the others away in the Amazon Spring sale

I've just spotted an absolutely awesome gaming laptop deal in the ongoing Amazon Spring Sale that I think absolutely blows the others out of the water today.

It's this RTX 3070-equipped MSI Katana GF66 for just £899 (was £1,599) (opens in new tab), a machine that offers an incredible lineup of specs for a relatively modest price point. Here's the deal in full:

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was £1,599 now £899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H

Graphics card: RTX 3070 Ti

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD An absolutely huge 44% discount makes this MSI Katana GF66 the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal we've seen so far. The graphics card in this machine alone gets you fantastic bang for the buck but it's also backed up with a Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB SSD - the latter, in particular, is absolutely brilliant for this price point.

Better than the competition today

What I love about this particular listing is that it's a real hidden gem in the Amazon Spring Sale. It's not on the front page; it's not even displayed prominently on the gaming laptops category page. It's quite simply just sitting there on page two or three of the results page minding its own business.

It is, however, a machine that's much, much better value than some of the other listings. For example, you've got options like this Acer Nitro 5 for £1,085 (opens in new tab) or this Asus TUF A15 for £999 (opens in new tab) - both of which are pricier than the MSI while featuring a decidedly inferior RTX 3060 graphics card. By comparison, the RTX 3070 in the MSI absolutely blows them away performance-wise - and you get a huge 1TB SSD as the cherry on top.

Older, but still good...

If there's one caveat I can think of with this MSI GF66 it's that it's a slightly older machine now. Neither the RTX 3070 or the Intel Core i7 inside are the latest components - which is definitely why it's received such a deep discount in the Amazon Spring Sale. Like with many items on sale today, the retailer is definitely trying to shift this thing before the next generation of machines arrives in the warehouse.

If you want the latest and greatest components, then it's a good idea to wait and see what crops up. However, for sheer bang for the buck, I strongly recommend checking this MSI out.

It's not at the cutting edge anymore but the RTX 3070 inside should be serviceable for a good few years down the line, you're going to have plenty of storage on the drive, and you don't need to upgrade the RAM to get great out the box performance. Overall, it's just a top-notch machine for the money and one that's up there with the best gaming laptop deals I've seen this year.