This Eufy video doorbell is back to its lowest-ever price

Amazon has slashed 20% off the price of the Eufy Video Doorbell Battery reducing it from $99.99 to just $79.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the smart doorbell, which unlike many video doorbells on the market doesn’t require any existing doorbell wiring. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best video doorbell deals in your region.)

The best video doorbells let you see and speak to whoever’s at your doorstep even if you're not at home, putting an end to missed deliveries. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good video doorbell deal is always welcome.

The Eufy Video Doorbell Battery records footage in Full HD when the doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. It’s a more affordable version of the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K (Wireless) , which captures footage in 2K resolution.

Save $20 - Amazon has knocked 20% off the price of this Eufy video doorbell, which comes with a plug-in chime that sounds when the doorbell is pressed. This is a record-low price for the video doorbell, and the same price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, we don’t know how long this deal will last so we suggest you snap it up quickly.

Unlike many smart doorbells on the market, the Eufy Video Doorbell Battery doesn’t require a subscription if you want to review footage captured by its camera at a later date. Instead, video is stored locally for free on a microSD card (although you will need to purchase this separately), which is inserted into the chime.

Footage recorded by the doorbell is in 4:3 aspect ratio, which means you can see the full length of anyone on your doorstep and any packages they may have at their feet. It also offers built-in AI, which identifies whether a person is present in the footage, or whether the motion detection alert has been caused by another source, so you won’t be plagued by unwanted notifications.

