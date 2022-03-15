This Dyson Airwrap rival from Revlon is now at its lowest price ever

Amazon has slashed 36% off the price of the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, reducing it from $69.99 to just $45.00 . This is the best price we’ve seen for this alternative to the Dyson Airwrap, which enables you to dry and style your hair without having to use a separate hair dryer. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Airwrap alternative deals in your region.)

The Dyson Airwrap and other hot air stylers can do much more than the best hair dryers . They replicate the technique hairdressers use when drying hair with a barrel brush, making it far easier to create bouncy, voluminous styles. However, the Airwrap is eye-wateringly expensive, and it’s currently extremely hard to get hold off, making this Airwrap alternative very attractive.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 is the successor to the Revlon One Step Volumiser , and comes with a smaller 2.4-inch barrel, compared to the wider 4.25-inch barrel on the original model. This means the hot air styler can be used to create soft waves in hair, as well as adding volume when drying.

Save $25 - Amazon has knocked 36% off the price of this Revlon alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the hot air styler, beating even the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . However, we don’t know how long this Dyson Airwrap alternative deal will last, so we suggest you snap it up quickly.

As well as a slimmer barrel, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 also has a slimmer handle, which makes it easier to hold and manipulate when styling hair. It also features a heating element that’s a combination of ceramic and titanium tourmaline, so not only is the heat more evenly distributed to diminish damage to hair, the styler also releases negative ions in the air flow to speed up evaporation (and subsequently the drying process) and reduce flyaway strands.

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 also has four heat settings, and the barrel detaches for easy storage. However, it doesn’t come with the same selection of attachments as the Dyson Airwrap, so it will struggle to create tight curls, and there’s no wide-tooth comb that is best-suited to coily hair (also known as type 4 hair).

