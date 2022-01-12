Where to buy a Dyson Airwrap: all the retailers to check for the iconic hair styler

Audio player loading…

The Dyson Airwrap is one of the best hair stylers on the market, so it's no surprise that it's one of the most popular, too. If you’ve been looking to get your hands on the hair styling wand that can dry and style tresses simultaneously, then chances are you’ve been out of luck lately.

Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, when consumers clamored to get their hands on the much-loved hair styler even though there weren’t hefty discounts to be had, many retailers sold out. Since then it’s been extremely hard to get your hands on the Dyson Airwap - whether that’s the standard pink and nickel colorway, or the limited edition Prussian Blue version, which first debuted in October last year and pairs a rich navy blue shade with warm copper accents.

It’s not impossible to land one of these magical hair wands. While Dyson has yet to get back to us on Airwrap supplies, we expect it to be less of a struggle to get a Dyson Airwrap this year, than it has been over the past few months.

In the US right now, a handful of retailers have stock of both the nickel/fuschia version, along with the Prussian Blue shade. Although in the UK, only refurbished models are currently available (more about that below). The Dyson Airwrap can also be purchased at Amazon in both territories. Be forewarned, though, the online giant is taking advantage of the shortages by dramatically hiking the price.

We're hoping stock of Airwraps will improve throughout the year but it's still going to be a popular item and will likely continue to sell out very quickly.

We’ll be updating this article as soon as we’re aware of stock dropping, but if you're desperate to get your hands on an Airwrap as soon as possible, then it's worth regularly checking the retailers below.

We’d also recommend considering a refurbished model, particularly if you're on a tight budget, as this can save you around $100 / £50. However, make sure you purchase a refurbished model from well-known retailers - Dyson itself offers reconditioned units, while in the US, they can also be found at retailers such as NordstromRack. Avoid marketplace sites as there are no guarantees on the condition of the hair styler.

Where to buy a Dyson Airwrap in the US

The US stores below carry the Dyson Airwrap regularly, and are worth checking out often

Dyson Airwrap Complete Prussian Blue special edition gift set: $599.99 at Dyson Dyson Airwrap Complete Prussian Blue special edition gift set: $599.99 at Dyson

Not only does Dyson have the Airwrap available to buy (although there’s up to a three week shipping time), it's the limited edition Prussian Blue model. Even better, it comes bundled with some additional accessories including a travel case and a hair brush.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Style in nickel/fuschia: $549. Dyson Airwrap Complete Style in nickel/fuschia: $549. 9 9 at Ultra

If you’re looking to save a few bucks then you can pick up the iconic nickel/fuschia design for $50 less at Ultra. It doesn’t come with additional accessories as the Prussian Blue model above but it is in stock right now so don’t hesitate in snapping it up.

Where to buy a Dyson Airwrap in the UK

Check the quick links below to find out which retailers have stock of the Dyson Airwrap in the UK right now.

£399.99 at Dyson Dyson Airwrap Complete refurbished nickel/fuschia: £399.99 at Dyson

The only chance of getting an Airwrap direct from Dyson right now is if you opt for a refurbished model. However, this does knock £50 off the RRP and comes with a one year guarantee.

Dyson Airwrap Complete nickel/fuschia: £699.99 at Amazon Dyson Airwrap Complete nickel/fuschia: £699.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Dyson Airwrap in stock, but it's clearly taken note of the shortages and raised its price accordingly. It's one possible option, but personally we'd either opt for the refurbished model above, or wait until other stores have more reasonably priced stock.

Why is the Dyson Airwrap so popular?

The versatility of this hair styler is what makes it so popular. Suitable for all hair types, the Dyson Airwrap uses warm air to create an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect. This attracts hair towards the barrel and then either wraps it around to create curls, or propels air along the hair strands in the same way a hair dryer is used when blow drying, to create a sleek, smooth style.

Powered by the V9 digital motor, the Dyson Airwrap comes with an array of accessories, so you can create everything from curly, voluminous locks to a sleek, smooth style. There are even different thickness barrels bundled with the hair styler for tight curls and loose waves.

It’s stylish too - the design and presentation of the AirWrap is pretty much impeccable. It comes in a tan leather-effect storage case, which snaps shut via a magnetic clasp, and looks attractive enough to make you want to leave it out instead of tucking it away in your cupboard when not in use.