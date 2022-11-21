This Black Friday deal brings Samsung’s stunning projector to $599 – a record-low price

Samsung made a big splash on the projector scene when it introduced The Freestyle in early 2022. You can now buy this ultra-cool projector for just $599,99 at Samsung (opens in new tab), a 25% savings on one of the most innovative portable models we’ve yet laid eyes on.

Black Friday TV deals may be a main draw when it comes to Black Friday deals , but we’re also starting to see a few good ones on projectors. Of these, this Samsung deal is the best we’ve seen yet, and one that brings The Freestyle to its lowest-ever price.

The Samsung sits at the top of our list of the best portable projectors , edging out even much more expensive models. As we noted in our The Freestyle review , this portable is feature-packed, with Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV interface built-in plus automatic calibration that makes the picture look good wherever you set it up. The Freestyle can project full HD images up to 100 inches, making it a perfect option for a movie night.

Today's best Black Friday Samsung Freestyle deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Freestyle projector: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights, but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

The Freestyle is compact enough to fit in a backpack, and while it doesn’t offer 4K resolution, its HD-res image should be fine for casual viewing. It also works as a smart speaker, with Amazon Alexa and Samsung’s own Bixby assistants onboard giving you the ability to control it via voice commands.

The Freestyle also has 360-degree built-in audio, and while we weren’t necessarily blown away by that feature in our review, we did appreciate that it could wirelessly link up to a Samsung soundbar for even better audio performance.

Downsides? The Freestyle isn’t the last word in brightness as it tops out at around 550 lumens (Samsung’s spec). And the auto-focus part of the auto-calibration process wasn’t always perfect. But overall we found it to be a compelling portable, one made even more so now with this compelling Samsung deal.

