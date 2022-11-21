This Black Friday deal brings Samsung’s stunning projector to $599 – a record-low price

Samsung made a big splash on the projector scene when it introduced The Freestyle in early 2022. You can now buy this ultra-cool projector for just $599,99 at Samsung (opens in new tab), a 25% savings on one of the most innovative portable models we’ve yet laid eyes on.
Black Friday TV deals may be a main draw when it comes to Black Friday deals, but we’re also starting to see a few good ones on projectors. Of these, this Samsung deal is the best we’ve seen yet, and one that brings The Freestyle to its lowest-ever price.
The Samsung sits at the top of our list of the best portable projectors, edging out even much more expensive models. As we noted in our The Freestyle review, this portable is feature-packed, with Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV interface built-in plus automatic calibration that makes the picture look good wherever you set it up. The Freestyle can project full HD images up to 100 inches, making it a perfect option for a movie night.
$799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung
Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights, but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.
The Freestyle is compact enough to fit in a backpack, and while it doesn’t offer 4K resolution, its HD-res image should be fine for casual viewing. It also works as a smart speaker, with Amazon Alexa and Samsung’s own Bixby assistants onboard giving you the ability to control it via voice commands.
The Freestyle also has 360-degree built-in audio, and while we weren’t necessarily blown away by that feature in our review, we did appreciate that it could wirelessly link up to a Samsung soundbar for even better audio performance.
Downsides? The Freestyle isn’t the last word in brightness as it tops out at around 550 lumens (Samsung’s spec). And the auto-focus part of the auto-calibration process wasn’t always perfect. But overall we found it to be a compelling portable, one made even more so now with this compelling Samsung deal.
