This 45mm Apple Watch 7 early Prime Day deal brings it down to its lowest price ever

The Apple Watch 7 is likely to be one of the hottest items to be sold during Amazon Prime Day this year. While the event itself doesn't officially launch until Tuesday, the early Prime Day Apple Watch deals are heating up already. However, we don't think anything we've spotted so far is quite as good as this one.

Right now, you can get a huge $115 off the Apple Watch 7 GPS (opens in new tab) model at Amazon, bringing its price down from $429.99 to $314.99. That's the lowest price ever for this model by an easy $30. However, many of the colorways are already unavailable, which can only mean this deal is going fast.





Apple Watch 7 45mm early Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (45mm, GPS): $429 now $314.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $115 - This is one of the best Apple watch deals we've seen so far, at the lowest price ever for this size. Save a whopping $115 on this Apple Watch 7 (without cellular), which offers tons of features including an always-on retina display to make the most of that beautiful screen. It's the most advanced Apple Watch yet.

The Apple Watch 7 isn't often subject to serious discounts during sales events, as it's the latest and greatest model. If it is, it's usually the smaller-faced, less expensive model, which makes this sweeping triple-figure price cut a real find.

