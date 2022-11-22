This 32-inch Samsung 4K monitor just dropped below $300 ahead of Black Friday

The best 4K monitors can often be quite expensive, but this is a great time of year to find some great discounts like this Samsung UR59C on sale for $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, a 24% savings off its list price.

Black Friday deals are a great way to save on big purchases during the year, and a high-quality monitor for your home or office definitely qualifies. These displays are an essential part of any PC setup, and the right monitor can save you a ton of eye strain. That's especially true for curved monitors like this one, which is designed to keep everything on the screen in a tighter field of view so you don't have to strain to see the sides and corners of the screen.

Luckily, there are a few Samsung Black Friday deals right now, a few of which are on PC displays. Don't forget to check out our Black Friday monitor deals page for more deals as we find them.

Today's best Black Friday Samsung monitor deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung UR59C (32-inches, 4K, 60Hz, 1500R): was $394.99 now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While this isn't our favorite 4K monitor, for the price it is definitely a bargain, especially for a curved UHD display. It only has a 60Hz refresh rate (with HDMI 2.0 or higher), but it has a 2500:1 contrast ratio and billions of colors, so everything will look tight and crisp on this display, though it is best for home and office use rather than gaming.

The best Black Friday monitor deals might be another couple of days away, but you're not going to see this Samsung monitor go much lower, so now's as good a time as any to pick this one up.

At 32 inches across, this 4K display features a 60Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve to help reduce eye strain. With its list price, it's a solid monitor, but with this $95 Samsung Black Friday deal, it's a great bargain. Just keep in mind that its refresh rate and pixel response mean it's not the best gaming monitor out there, so for gaming, you should check out these 5 gaming monitor deals you can't pass up this Black Friday.

