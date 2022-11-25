These are the 5 best Black Friday SIM-only deals you can get right now

Black Friday isn't just one of the best times of year to buy a new smartphone or other gadget, it's also when we often see some of the best SIM-only deals, and Black Friday 2022 is no exception.

Most UK networks have a Black Friday sale of some kind on, and many of them are offering discounts on SIM plans, so you can secure a cheaper monthly price for your allowances – or grab more data than usual for your money.

We've highlighted five of the very best SIM-only deals we can find below, and there should be something for everyone, whether you just want the cheapest plan possible, a massive data allowance, or something in the middle. There are also one-month rolling options that give you the flexibility to cancel whenever you want, along with longer contracts.

The pick of the bunch is Smarty's £7 per month deal for 16GB of data (opens in new tab). It's a middling allowance but that's a great price, and Smarty is promising it for 15 months – even though the plan is a rolling 30-day one.

But if you want a bigger allowance then we'd point you in particular to Vodafone, which is currently offering 200GB for just £8 per month after cashback (opens in new tab), though that one is on a longer 12-month plan. If neither of those take your fancy though you'll find other options below.

The top 5 Black Friday SIM-only deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Vodafone SIM | 12 months | 200GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 a month after cashback at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind jumping through a few hoops, this Vodafone SIM-only deal is one of the very cheapest ways to get 200GB of data. It costs £15 per month but comes with £84 cashback, essentially bringing the monthly price down to just £8. It does mean committing to a 12-month plan, though.

(opens in new tab) Smarty SIM | 1 month rolling | 16GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £7 a month (opens in new tab)

If you're after a middling data allowance then consider this 16GB plan from Smarty. It costs just £7 per month which is what the network would usually charge for 8GB, but grab this plan now and you'll enjoy double data for up to 15 months. There's no contract though, so you can cancel whenever you want.

(opens in new tab) Virgin Mobile SIM | 1 month rolling | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 a month (opens in new tab)

Virgin Mobile has a handful of Black Friday SIM-only offers, but this £12 one is arguably the highlight. For that you're getting a massive 100GB of data along with unlimited minutes and texts, plus data rollover, and you're not even locked into a contract.

(opens in new tab) iD Mobile SIM | 12 months | 6GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £6 a month at Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

This iD Mobile deal is one of the very cheapest SIM-only options around at the moment, but it still comes with a respectable 6GB of data, along with unlimited minutes and texts. 6GB won't be enough for heavy users, but if you're mostly using your phone as a phone or tend to be connected to Wi-Fi then this should be plenty.

(opens in new tab) Three SIM | 24 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £10 a month for six months (opens in new tab)

If you want to enjoy data with no limits then this Black Friday deal on Three is a good bet. For the first six months it costs just £10, which is a remarkably low cost for unlimited data. It increases to £20 after that, but that's still a reasonable price. Note though that this is a lengthy 24-month contract.

