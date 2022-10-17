There's no need to wait until Black Friday with these cheap TV deals at Best Buy

Are you looking to pick up a cheap TV deal right now? There's no need to wait till Black Friday because Best Buy has some excellent options, like this TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for just $399.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's the best deal we've ever seen for the 2022 TCL TV and a great price for a 4K 65-inch display.



TCL's 2022 4-Series TV features 4K HD resolution, HDR technology and includes the Roku TV experience - which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The compatible Roku app will enable you to use your voice to control your TV, and the super simple remote now includes half the number of buttons and one-touch access to popular streaming channels.

TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $799 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Today's best early Black Friday TV deal is the 2022 TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy. That's a massive $400 discount and the cheapest price we've seen for the Roku TV. TCL's 4 Series set supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Roku to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

You'll more of today's best TV bargains from Best Buy below, with prices starting at just $299.99. While Black Friday is typically the best time to find a cheap TV deal, today's offers from Best Buy include best-ever offers, and we don't expect the price to drop much further during the official November sale.

Westinghouse 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $569.99 $389.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - Slightly cheaper than the above option, Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals include this 65-inch 4K Roku TV from Westinghouse on sale for $389.99. You're getting 4K Ultra High Definition with HDR10 and the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels and voice control with the compatible app.

Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - If you're looking for a cheap TV deal with the Fire TV operating system, Best Buy has the Insignia 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 58-inch display packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $300, which is an incredible value.

Hisense 55-inch U7H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $999.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $450 - This Hisense TV deal includes a premium display at an affordable price, with the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $549.99, thanks to today's whopping $450 discount. You're getting 4K ULED and Quantum Dot technology for bright, bold colors that come to life, plus smart capabilities, a voice remote, and compatibility with the Google Assistant.

