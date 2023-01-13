The Super Bowl is less than a month away - here are the 9 best TV deals so far

Super Bowl TV deals are live, as the big game is less than a month away, which means huge discounts on a range of displays from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. To help you find all the hottest bargains, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals happening right now.



Our Super Bowl TV deals roundup includes something for everyone, whether you want to splash all out for the greatest or latest or want to grab a smaller budget set - our list has you covered.



Some highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, the LG's 65-inch C2 OLED display on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99) at Best Buy - only $100 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. If you're looking for a cheaper price tag but still want a big-screen display, grab this 75-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba for just $569.99 (opens in new tab) (was $899.99). And last but not least, this Samsung 4K TV was a best-seller during Black Friday, and you can still grab the 60-inch model on sale for $449 (opens in new tab) (was $549.99).



9 best Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) 1. LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal is LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display on sale for $1,799.99 - $100 more than the record-low and $100 less than last week's price. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV for the upcoming game, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) 2. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch 4K TV: was $509.99 now $369.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget set in today's Super Bowl TV deals, the highly-rated Amazon Omni Series is a great option, and you can get the 50-inch model for just $369.99. You're getting the Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 3. TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A big-screen QLED display under $700 is unheard of which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series makes our list with this 65-inch model on sale for just $699.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

(opens in new tab) 4. LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (2022): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a bigger display size with a lower price tag, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this entry-level LG 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99. It's incredible value for money, with webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 5. Sony 55-inch A80J Bravia OLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,899.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind an older model display, Best Buy has a massive $900 discount on the 55-inch Sony A80J Series TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $999.99. The 2021 TV packs a stunning picture and excellent sound quality thanks to the powerful cognitive processor XR making it a fantastic choice for a home cinema upgrade.

(opens in new tab) 6. LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another OLED display in our Super Bowl TV deals list is LG's 48-inch A2 OLED TV, marked down to $649.99, thanks to today's $650 discount. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and a great range of streaming services is included.

(opens in new tab) 7. Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A best-seller during Black Friday, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has the Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV for just $449.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) 8. LG 65-inch 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another premium Super Bowl TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 65-inch QNED TV on sale for a record-low price of $999.99. You get a stunning picture with brilliant, bright colors thanks to the LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell display, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming. All for under $1,000, which is fantastic value for a 65-inch TV.

(opens in new tab) 9. Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): was $899.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen Super Bowl TV deal on a budget, Best Buy has the 2021 Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV for a record-low price of $769.99. The massive display features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience at an extremely low price.

