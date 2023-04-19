The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an auto-buy at this incredible price - only $129

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may be a slightly older model but it's still a great buy for 2023 - especially since you can get it for just $129 (was $349) (opens in new tab) at Walmart today.

This under-half-price deal at Walmart brings this exceptional Android smartwatch down to its lowest-ever price, beating the previous record by $10. For context, Amazon has the watch listed for its usual sale price of $169 right now, making this a rare deal on a device that's the direct predecessor to the best smartwatch you can buy right now.

Size: 42mm

OS: Android Wear

Display: 1.4" AMOLED

Size: 42mm
OS: Android Wear
Display: 1.4" AMOLED
Features: heart-rate monitor, ECG, BIA A fully featured Galaxy Watch for just $129? This deal at Walmart is an absolute bargain. Sure, the Galaxy Watch 4 isn't the latest device in the range now but it was previously top of our best smartwatch list. It has a great OS, a modern design, and a host of health and fitness tracking features that still hold up in 2023. Versus the latest model, you really only miss out on a skin temperature sensor and improvements to battery life so it's a great buy at this price. For more information on this model, check out our detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review.

One of the best smartwatch deals this year

A record-breaking deal on this model

Half the price of the new Galaxy Watch 5

The 4 only misses a few features from the 5

For our money, this listing at Walmart has to be one of the best smartwatch deals all year round for sheer value. While we're always partial to recommending the latest and greatest models here at TechRadar, we'll admit this Galaxy Watch 4 offer has today's best deals on the Galaxy Watch 5 easily beat.

For one, the Galaxy Watch 4 is half the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 with this Walmart deal, which is bonkers considering how much of an iterative upgrade the new model is. For context, the Galaxy Watch 5 improves on battery life, adds a skin temperature setting, and also features a more scratch-resistant screen - all nice upgrades, but not good enough to justify a doubling in price, in our opinion.

By contrast, the Galaxy Watch 4 gives you a ton of smartwatch for the money at $129. Outwardly, it's more or less the same watch, features all the usual sleep, fitness, and productivity apps you'd expect from a flagship watch, and even has ECG and BIA trackers, which enable advanced health monitoring.

We'd even say this Galaxy Watch 4 deal at Walmart beats out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for value. If you're interested, here are a few more recommendations from us covering this brand specifically:

More decent smartwatch deals today

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

Size: 40mm

OS: iOS

Display: 1.78" AMOLED

Size: 40mm
OS: iOS
Display: 1.78" AMOLED
Features: heart-rate monitor, fitness & sleep apps Amazon has the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 when you apply the $20 coupon at checkout. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy right now. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS): was $399 now $323 at Amazon

Size: 41mm

OS: iOS

Display: 1.9" AMOLED

Size: 41mm
OS: iOS
Display: 1.9" AMOLED
Features: always-on display, temp sensor, blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, fitness & sleep apps Amazon also has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for $323 - a new record-low price for the 41mm smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

