The best PS5 game deals on Amazon AU ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is almost upon us – that means hot deals and bargains are coming hard and fast, with some of the best and most popular games for PlayStation 5 included amongst the savings. With discounts for some of the best PS5 exclusives already, including 2022 releases, signs look good for even more brilliant savings on PS5 games closer to Black Friday and across the weekend itself.

But for the deals you can find right now, here are our picks of the bunch for you to consider, as we'll look to keep you up to date with any other great bargains as they pop up.

(opens in new tab) Best Price The Last of Us Part 1 | AU$124.95 AU$69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$55.95)



Having released in early September, this remake of the first game in The Last of Us franchise is more than a simple remaster for the next-gen console. Developer Naughty Dog has taken the base game (and its story expansion), introduced accessibility features that were first found in the game's sequel and added PS5-specific features including 3D Audio and haptic feedback for the controller. The end result is an entirely new and improved way to experience the groundbreaking PlayStation exclusive - and found here at a handy 45% discount.

(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | AU$124.95 AU$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$75.95) Ratchet and Clank's PS5 debut shows the duo haven't lost any of their trademark spark. A fun and accessible romp with stunning visuals that will appeal to young and old, Rift Apart offers plenty of value even before taking into account this whopping 61% discount.

(opens in new tab) Gran Turismo 7| AU$124.95 AU$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$75.95) As PlayStation's marquee racing franchise, gamers have high expectations when it comes to new Gran Turismo titles and this latest addition doesn't disappoint – our review (opens in new tab) calls this one "the best PS5 exclusive yet". A bit extreme? Find out for yourself by taking advantage of this 61% discount ahead of Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West | AU$124.95 AU$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$75.95) As the first PS5 entry in one of PlayStation's headline franchises, Horizon: Forbidden West was destined to get attention and has now found itself landing in many Game of the Year conversations. As a title taking full advantage of next-gen gaming's capabilities, most particularly with its stunning scenery, this one is close to a must-have for the PS5. That's especially when you consider the 61% discount taking it to the lowest price we've seen for it yet.

(opens in new tab) Returnal | AU$124.95 AU$57.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$67)



This sci-fi roguelike takes no prisoners and is guaranteed to frustrate you more than once with how challenging it is, but the stunning visuals, alluring story and gorgeous soundtrack make this one of the best PS5 exclusives we've seen yet. You can grab this one with a 54% discount (or alternatively sign up for PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium to play it for free).

(opens in new tab) Demon's Souls | AU$124.95 AU$52.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$72)



Just like the PS5 version of The Last of Us above, this remake of FromSoftware's first entry into the Souls series is an entire rebuild of the original. Whether you're familiar with or new to "Soulsborne" games, Demon's Souls is a challenging, but thrillingly rewarding PS5-exclusive. It's also managed to land a 58% discount ahead of Black Friday and is well worth taking a chance on.

(opens in new tab) The Nioh Collection| AU$124.95 AU$55.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$69)



Many games in recent years have tried to emulate the winning formula of the "Soulsborne" games, but few have managed to achieve it in quite the way that Nioh does. A challenging, rewarding and often frenetic adventure through feudal Japan, this remastered collection of the original Nioh game and its sequel offers plenty of gameplay in the one package – particularly when considering this handy 55% discount.

(opens in new tab) Sackboy: A Big Adventure | AU$109.95 AU$39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$70) Spinning out of the much loved PlayStation-exclusive LittleBigPlanet franchise, Sackboy gets his own solo adventure here. But even with Sackboy taking the helm by himself, this one is best played co-operatively, while still offering a great single player experience, too. And here we see it at the lowest ever price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, making it the perfect time to get your hands on this delightful, family-friendly exclusive to the PS5.

When do the Black Friday PS5 deals begin?

Luckily for you, they already have! Amazon already has a reputation for delivering some of the best deal opportunities for new and old games and that's especially true for Black Friday – and these early deals are the proof in the pudding!

You can also expect more deals to start emerging from the beginning of Black Friday week on Monday November 21, with more opportunities to snag a bargain emerging and re-emerging all the way through until Cyber Monday brings it all to a close on November 28.

What to expect from PS5 deals this Black Friday?

The early deals we're seeing already give us some idea of what we can expect from future PS5 game deals in the lead up to the Black Friday four-day weekend. All bets seem to be off, with even 2022 releases getting their prices thoroughly slashed, and there's every reason to hope we might see deals on other recent releases pop up too.