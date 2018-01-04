Snag a brand-new snapper for less: Ted's Cameras Stocktake Sizzle sale is now on

The 2017 Boxing Day sales have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the savings have come to a halt.

Australia’s biggest camera retailer is dishing up a variety of specials to help you save big on cameras alongside plenty of lenses, tripods and other accessories . to usher in the new year.

Until January 14 at Ted’s Cameras you can save up to 30% on selected Canon, Sony, Olympus, Nikon, Panasonic Lumix and Fujifilm cameras, or score 10% off on a huge selection of Canon, Nikon, Sigma, Olympus, Sony and Fujifilm lenses.

If you’ve already got your camera sorted, there’s plenty of savings to be had on tripods, UV and circular polarising filters, and even on camera bags and memory cards.

To make it easy for you to find the biggest savings on the best photography gear, we’ve handpicked what we think are the coolest snappers, along with the choicest accessories to complement them.

Best Stocktake Sizzle camera deals at Ted’s

Sony A7R II mirrorless camera body for $3,699.95 (was $3,999.95) + bonus $500 gift card from Sony: This is one that should especially tempt any landscape photographer, although the Sony A7R II is a versatile shooter that’s impressive well beyond that niche too. This high-resolution camera features a 42MP full-frame sensor and a fast autofocus (AF) system in a compact weather-sealed body. It’s even capable of 4K video recording. Sony has it retailing at $4,499, but you can currently pick up the A7R II body for $3,699.95 at Ted’s. And that’s not all, as Sony’s offering a bonus $500 gift card when you register your new camera on the manufacturer’s website, which could give you a great way to grab an additional lens for basically nix.

Fujifilm X-T2 mirrorless 18-55mm kit for $2,299.95 (was $2,699.95) + bonus $300 cashback from Fujifilm: Fujifilm’s X-series cameras are some of the best mirrorless options available in the market today, and the X-T2 is no exception. With swift autofocus tracking of fast-moving subjects, excellent customisation options, an 8fps burst speed and a brilliant 24.3MP X Trans III CMOS sensor, there’s plenty to recommend the X-T2. It usually carries a retail price tag of about $2,700, but during Ted’s Stocktake Sizzle you can get yourself a Fujifilm X-T2 mirrorless camera with an 18-55mm kit lens for under $2,300 . And, when combined with a $300 cashback offer from the manufacturer, that puts the total cost at $1,999.95.

Nikon 7500D body for $1,899.95 (was $1,999.95): This camera offers great value for a DSLR that comes packed full of features, like an excellent 20.9MP sensor, a 51-point autofocus system and 4K video capture. And that’s just a snapshot of what’s on offer in the 7500D. Nikon lists the camera body at a retail price of $2,199, but at Ted’s you can get the D7500 for $1,899.95 . Plus, claim Nikon’s $100 cashback offer and including Ted’s Camera’s sale, the price of the Nikon 7500D comes down to just $1,799.95.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 mirrorless camera (body only) for $2,499.95 (was $2,799.95) with bonus 25mm lens: The GH5 from Panasonic is a well-rounded piece of kit that’s perhaps one of the best 4K shooters available out there. If you’re after a camera that can easily double up as a video camera, then this is definitely the one to go for. The GH5 is a micro four thirds offering that features a 20.3MP sensor and a snappy performance. Panasonic’s price for the camera is $2,999, but there’s savings on offer at Ted’s where the Lumix GH5 is on sale for under $2,500 . And you get a 25mm prime lens worth $300 for free when buying this great shooter.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II (body only) for $2,249.95 (was $2,599.95) + bonus $150 cashback from Canon: Canon’s enthusiast-level full-frame snapper has gotten a decent overhaul. And even though the EOS 6D Mark II does not feature 4K video recording, it’s still a worthwhile investment. It features a 26MP sensor, a 45-point AF system and a dust- and moisture-resistant body. Canon’s slapped a price tag of $2,599 on the body of the camera, but make use of the $150 cashback offer from the manufacturer on the sale price of $2,249.95 at Ted’s and the 6D Mark II can be yours for $2,099.95.View Deal

Olympus OMD EM1 Mark II mirrorless camera (body only) for $2,499.95 (was $2,699.95) + bonus $300 VISA card: The EM1 Mark II is perhaps Olympus’ best micro four thirds camera. Its image stabilisation is excellent and the camera’s weather-sealing is practically bulletproof. Plus it’s got 4K video capabilities. It retails for $2,700, but at Ted’s the Olympus OMD EM1 Mark II is on sale for $2,499.95 . Plus, get a $300 VISA card from Olympus via redemption.View Deal

DJI Spark for $629.95 + bonus remote worth $250: This bite-sized quadcopter makes flying and taking pictures from a drone a heck of a lot of fun. You can unleash the Force and control the drone by just using palm gestures, or control it using the DJI Go app for smartphones. And on top of a decent discount off the RRP of $789, you can currently score yourself a bonus remote control when you get the DJI Spark from Ted’s for $629.95 .View Deal

Up to 15% off lenses

Once you’ve got your camera sorted, you can begin thinking about scoring yourself a good lens for it too. Ted’s Cameras has a huge selection and they’re all 10% off in this sale:

Save up to 50% on photography accessories

Ted’s Cameras isn’t only about selling great cameras and lenses; there’s a heap of photography accessories too. We reckon these are the discounts worth checking out: