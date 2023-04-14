The battle to offer the cheapest Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder is on

I've not watched the hype-building brand-new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as I know I'm picking up the Nintendo Switch exclusive no matter what. But, if you've just caught it and know for sure you're ready for Link's next adventure then various retailers are capitalising on the new wave of excitement by drastically cutting the price ahead of its release on May 12.

That means, right now, you can place a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder for the cheapest price yet.

The latest stores to butt heads to offer the best deal are Currys and The Game Collection, which means the highly-anticipated Switch release is already available for as little as £44.99 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of £15 and makes it considerably less than at major stores such as Amazon and Game that have stuck to the recommended price of £59.99.

To get the cheapest price you'll want to go to Currys where you can enter the voucher code 'ZELDA25' to save 25% on the game. The code can be entered at the final stage of the checkout process right before confirming your order. It's not clear how long Currys will have the code available, so it's best to secure this preorder deal while you can if you're definitely picking up the game next month.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom deals in your region.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was £59.99 now £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price right now for a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder. Simply enter the code 'ZELDA25' at the final part of the checkout to get 25% off the upcoming Switch game. Preorders from Currys are delivered on release day for free, but the funds are taken as soon as you place the order.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was £59.99 now £47.45 at The Game Collection (opens in new tab)

In case the above offer is pulled, you can also get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for a great price at The Game Collection. Use the code 'GOLDEGG5' to take 5% off the current price, on top of the £10 discount already applied to the game. In the unlikely event it's available cheaper than this before release, the retailer will also refund you the difference.

There is, technically, a way to get Tears of the Kingdom for even less than this. Nintendo Switch Online members get exclusive access to purchase Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers for £84. These can be used to purchase two Nintendo Switch games from a selection of first-party releases including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Of course, you need to spend more money upfront, but you do end up paying just £42 per game. So, if there's anything you're interested in for the Switch alongside Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom then it could be worth going this route.

Some of the other titles available to buy using Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers include Pikmin 4, Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And if nothing grabs you right now, the voucher is valid for 12 months so you can save it to use another day, too.