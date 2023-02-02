The Asus VivoBook S 16X is down to just $500 and we're feeling hyped

A price slash on this Asus VivoBook S 16X, combined with the laptop's large 16-inch display and a phenomenal selection of internal components makes this deal a hard one to miss. The slim and trim laptop is down to $499.99 (was $849.99), saving you a respectable $350 off a formidable work laptop.

The Asus VivoBook S 16X makes your daily tasks easier with the 12th-gen Intel CPU and Iris Xe integrated graphics, 512GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6E - whether you’re using it for work, school, or personal projects.

The VivoBook S 16X is the ideal laptop for professionals or students looking for a powerful, portable device. Enjoy smoother, longer typing sessions and a crisp clear display wrapped up in a thin and sleek chassis.

This Windows laptop is the perfect professional companion and offers more straightforward and more secure logins with Windows Hello for fingerprint scans or facial recognition, cutting out the need to enter your password every time you start up the device. Plus, you’ll be typing on the ErgoSense keyboard which has subtly dish-shaped keycaps and longer key travel ensuring comfortable typing for long periods.