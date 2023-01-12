The Apple Watch 7 is just £279 at Currys today, but it won't be in stock for long

You can pick up the Apple Watch 7 for just £279 at Currys (opens in new tab) today - a full £90 off the original RRP for this excellent smartwatch and a record-low price overall.

As of writing, only the Blue and Red colors are still in stock at the retailer, so you may have to hurry if you want to snag this flagship device on the cheap. It's actually the second time in as many weeks that we've found this price at the retailer, but last week's listing sold out really quickly on every color but the White so don't hang around if you're interested.

While it's a little older now, we'd still very much recommend the Apple Watch 7 here at TechRadar. With the exception of some of the latest bells and whistles - notably crash detection and a skin temperature sensor - this model is extremely similar to the latest Apple Watch 8. Outwardly, the screen size and display tech are the same, and battery life is also roughly comparable at around 19 hours for both watches.

Even functionally the two devices are close to identical since the Apple Watch 7 still supports the latest watchOS 9 software. That means you'll have access to the latest user interface and all the apps you'd expect, from fitness to lifestyle and sleep tracking options.

When you factor in the going price for an Apple Watch 8 being £399 at its cheapest, suddenly this Apple Watch 7 deal at Currys looks like a real bargain.

Outside the UK? Check out more of today's best Apple Watch deals in your region below.

Apple Watch 7 deal at Currys

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): was £369 now £279 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a fully-featured smartwatch to smash those New Year's fitness goals you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this huge discount on the Apple Watch 7 at Currys. While it's not the latest device in the range anymore, a speedy chip, excellent design, and compatibility with the latest WatchOS9 still make the Apple Watch 7 a stellar pick for 2023. At this price, it's a whopping £120 cheaper than the latest Apple Watch 8, too.

See more: Check out all of today's smartwatch deals at Currys (opens in new tab)

Not quite what you're looking for? Check out today's best options for other models over on our main Apple Watch deals (opens in new tab) page.