The 5 best Black Friday VPN deals - starting at just $1.13 a month

How to choose the best VPN deal

Besides your budget and how long you want to commit, what it really comes down to is what you want a VPN for. However, there are a few key areas that you should look out for in any case.

For starters, a VPN is primarily security software with the goal to protect your privacy and anonymity online. So that, strong encryption together with different protocols to choose from, a good range of security options and a clear no-logs privacy policy should be the backbone of your service.

Good network coverage is also essential for enjoying reliable and fast connections. As a rule of thumb, the closest the server is to you the fastest it will be. Plus, lots of servers minimize the possibility of overcrowding. It goes without saying to check if the provider has servers located in the country you're in so that you can safely browse locally. All the providers listed above should fulfill this description.

Then you need to think of how you want to use your software. Are you a keen gamer? Fast speeds are a must here. Looking for a reliable streaming VPN? Pick a provider with a great unlocking track record. It is also worth noting that many services like Netflix are trying hard to prevent this, so features like obfuscation technology or providers hosting a SmartDNS are a good addition here.