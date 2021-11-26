The 4TB Seagate Barracuda hard drive is a must-buy at this low price

Black Friday deals are always tempting, but this discount on the Seagate Barracuda HDD is up there with the best Black Friday hard drive deals we’ve seen.

The 4TB model is available from BestBuy right now for just $59.99, down by 27% (or $25) on the original asking price, which is incredibly affordable for a drive of this quality. (Not in the US? Scroll down for more Black Friday hard drive deals available in your region.)

Today’s best Black Friday hard drive deals

$59.99 from BestBuy Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive - $84.99 $59.99 from BestBuy

Save 27% - Seagate's Barracuda drives were already renowned for delivering great dollar-per-TB value, but at this price a purchase is an absolute no-brainer.

Seagate Barracuda drives sit at the top of our best HDD rankings for good reason; you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better balance of capacity, performance and affordability anywhere else.

If you’re looking to expand the capacity of your machine in a cost-effective way, look no further than this Black Friday hard drive deal. Sure, SSDs are much faster and more durable these days, but high-capacity models are also miles more expensive (for context, a top-tier 4TB M.2 drive will run you upwards of $600).

This versatile 3.5-inch drive is also equally effective as a backup drive in a RAID array, which business buyers will want to keep in mind.

In terms of the specs, the 4TB Barracuda spins at 5,400rpm, with maximum data transfer speeds of 190MB/second and a workload rate limit of 55TB/year. These aren’t market-leading stats, but again, this is all about achieving the best balance between performance and price.

Unless you’re a gamer looking to soup up your rig with a rapid new storage drive, you’re unlikely to go away disappointed with the Seagate Barracuda.

