Stuck for a Mother's Day gift? Try this heavily discounted Kindle at Amazon

By Alex Whitelock
published

The latest Kindle is just $5 off its cheapest ever price today

The latest Amazon Kindle 2022 is down to just $79.99 today (opens in new tab) at Amazon - that's just $5 off the record-low price for this fantastic budget-orientated ereader.

Posting just before Mother's Day, and available with next-day delivery, this particular deal could be a good choice for those on the hunt for a last-minute gift just in time before Sunday. 

While it's not the most premium Kindle in the range, this basic model is still a fantastic choice thanks to its excellent battery life and bag-friendly 6-inch display. At this price, it's also a great value buy that you'll get plenty of use out of during your summer vacations.

Today's best Kindle deal at Amazon

Amazon Kindle (2022) (opens in new tab)
Was: $99
Now: $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Key features: 6” display (300 ppi), 16GB storage, up to six weeks battery life

Product launched: October 2022

Price history: Today's price at Amazon is just $5 off the record-low at the retailer. For the record, we've only seen this price beaten on one rare occasion before, which was back in February of this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $79 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $79 (opens in new tab) | Target: $79 (opens in new tab) | Staples: $99 (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: Most tech sites agree that if you're after a no-frills basic ereader that doesn't break the bank, then the latest Kindle is a great choice. It doesn't feature some of the bells and whistles of the more premium models (like waterproofing) but an upgraded display and small size make it a great option for most people to get their daily reading fix. 

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | Android Central: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | T3: ★★★★ (opens in new tab)

Featured in TechRadar buyer's guide: Best ereader

Buy it if: You want a basic ereader with plenty of storage and tons of battery life. 

Don't buy it if: You want something with a bigger display or waterproofing. For those, you should consider the more premium Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis, the former of which is also on sale at Amazon today for $109.99 (opens in new tab).

More Mother's Day gift ideas

Looking for more suggestions? Head on over to our main Mother's Day sales 2023 page for plenty more deal recommendations. While you're here, don't forget to bookmark our page on this year's upcoming Memorial Day sales too. 

Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

