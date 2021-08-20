Sending off summer with a bang: HostGator's Super Sale extended

With over two million domains hosted, HostGator helps users streamline getting an online presence with fast and reliable services - making it one of the hottest hosting providers in the world.

HostGator marks the end of summer by extending their summer super sale until 11am on Tuesday, August 24th. This super sale means getting up to 70% off of HostGator's most popular hosting plans, plus free domain registration.

Included in this super sale are HostGator's hatchling, baby, and business hosting packages, all of which offer unlimited storage, unmetered bandwidth, and unbeatable hosting service.

Best web hosting service deal HostGator Hatchling Plan -

65% off - The perfect plan for businesses looking to launch a single website. This plan includes flexible terms, storage that is more than adequate, unmetered bandwidth, and the speed and reliability HostGator is known for.

HostGator has a reputation for providing affordable plan pricing, lightning-fast server speed, 24/7 support channels availability, a solid uptime of their servers, and one-click WordPress installs. These features coupled with HostGator's free website builder make it great for simple small business sites.

Advanced users who make up for 30% of HostGator's users also get advanced features such as raw log files access, full Unix shell, full CGI access, unlimited SFTP users, HostGator Portal Control Panel, iPv6 Support, and Rails, Python, and Perl Support, among others.

HostGator's stats prove it is one of the most notable web hosting providers around, and with each plan offering more than the promise of reliable service (with over 99% uptime), a respectable server speed that results in a respectable load time of 734 ms, world-class 24/7/365 support, security features, and a 45-day money-back guarantee, it's no wonder HostGator is preferred by many.

Why is this a great deal?

Despite being known for offering some of the most affordable hosting services, HostGator still makes hosting even more within reach as they slash the prices of these already cheap services even further with their summer deal.

HostGator lets you level up your hosting by providing all of the must-haves your website needs to scale and throws in a few extras such as security, data safety, professional email, automated backups, and even SEO tools.

The Hatchling, Baby, and Business plans all have offerings to accommodate your different website needs, and signing up for an account with HostGator is an easy and straightforward process so you can get started in an instant.

HostGator is one of the best names in web hosting across the globe, and since they're making all of their plans more affordable for everyone, it's pretty difficult to pass up on this amazing summer deal.