Save over £600 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the prices of Samsung smartphones by as much as a staggering £610. Last year's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 was £1,599 (opens in new tab) but now sits at £989, its lowest price ever. If you've wanted to pick up Samsung's big foldable but couldn't stand paying more than £1000, now is your chance.

Amazon's full list of Black Friday phone deals includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+, and the Samsung Galaxy M53. The Galaxy Note 10+ is much older hardware, so we might keep an eye on this deal in case the price drops even lower before we buy it.

There have not been many improvements between the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4, so last year's phone will still satisfy folks looking for that smartphone to wow your friends and neighbors. We called it the first foldable for everyone, not just early adopters, and the more durable and water-resistant design certainly played a large part.

These are by far some of the most impressive Black Friday deal s we've seen so far, even a week away from the day itself.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - was £1599 , now £989 at Amazon

Save £610

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers a tablet-sized 7.6-inch display that folds in half to give you the best of smartphone and tablet worlds in one. Even though it's a year old, last year's Galaxy Z Fold held up well, thanks to improved durability and water resistance. We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (opens in new tab) and called it the best foldable phone so far, awarding it a 4.5 stars out of 5 rating. This is the lowest price we've seen on this phone.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G - was £439 , now £339 at Amazon

Save £100 The Galaxy M53 is a nice bargain handset, with a 64MP camera, as well as an Octa-core processor and 128GB of storage. At a sizeable discount of £100, for a phone in this price range, the Galaxy M53 will be a reliable device with a nicer design than you might expect from a phone in this range. The AMOLED display is the best selling point, giving the screen a bright, colorful look that you'll appreciate when watching shows and playing games