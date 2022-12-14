Save $200 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact Purifying Fan for the Holidays

While some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have come and gone, there are still some fantastic deals to be had. If you haven't taken care of your holiday shopping yet and want to get someone something that's as useful as it is attractive, then consider the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact. It ranks among the best fans out there for a reason.



Though we think highly of the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact, it's far from cheap. You're not going to find this in the back corner of that big box retail store with a $30-50 price tag. Instead, it typically retails for $549.99. Luckily, the holiday shopping fairies (or Dyson's marketing department) have made this attractive, powerful cooling and purifying fan a bit more accessible.

Until the end of the year - literally the last day of the year - you can find the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact on sale for $349.99 (opens in new tab). That's $200 or 36% off the regular price tag. And, while you might be able to find a similar price on Amazon, it's only through a 3rd-party vendor.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact is fantastic at pulling pollutants out of there and cooling a room. And, it's attractive and easy to set up. We even gave it a 4 out of 5 when we reviewed (opens in new tab) it. It's now receiving a deep $200 (36%) discount for the holidays, so instead of the usual going rate of $549.99, it's only $349.99.

Although it may seem like a somewhat silly idea to be buying a cooling air purifier in regions where you want to feel warm, not cold, around this time of year, it's always a good idea to get ahead of the game for a time when you may need it - especially when it is on sale.

When we say that this is a powerful and attractive fan, it's from experience. When we reviewed the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact, we gave it a 4 out of 5. While it's missing app support and takes a little while to fully cool a room, it does its job well, especially when it comes to purifying the air. It does a fantastic job of removing pollen and particles from the air for much easier breathing. It also comes with ten-speed settings, including a night mode, and oscillates 350 degrees. Set up is easy, and while it is a bit on the larger side, it's an attractive appliance that you won't want to hide every time company comes over.



If you're in the market for an air purifier and fan but need something even more powerful or specialized, you're in luck as Dyson is also discounting its specialized Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan. It's currently $190 off, so instead of $689.99, you can get it for $499.99 (opens in new tab).