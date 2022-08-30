Save almost £300 and get the cheapest Xiaomi 12 deal right now

This Xiaomi 12 deal is one of the cheapest offers for a top-tier flagship phone today. You can save more than 30% - that's almost £300 off - and get the Xiaomi 12 at Amazon for £557.14 (was £849.99) (opens in new tab).

This is an excellent Xiaomi 12 deal if you want a smartphone with great specs and performance and don't want to spend significantly more on an iPhone 13 or Samsung S22. We rarely see it this low in price for an already cheaper alternative to a flagship from the major manufacturers. This offer includes a two year warranty, too, and the phone comes with 256GB of storage – enough for thousands of pictures.

The Xiaomi 12 has some fantastic features to show off, such as a long-lasting battery that will run until the end of the day and an incredibly fast-charging speed that can go from empty to full in less than 40 minutes. It also features a standard FHD+ resolution and AMOLED panel which makes colours more vibrant and offers impressive contrast, so it's great for watching stuff on the go.

Today’s best Xiaomi 12 deal

(opens in new tab) Xiaomi 12: £849.99 £557.14 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £293 – Get yourself a bargain with this Xiaomi 12 deal and save more than 30%. This phone offers impressive battery life and charges lightning-fast. It also features a high-resolution display comparable to most Android phones. Overall, with this deal, you get a top-tier phone at a mid-range price.

Not quite the deal for you? You can check out even more of the best phone deals here on TechRadar.