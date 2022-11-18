Samsung's next-gen OLED TV gets a great Black Friday deal at Best Buy

After a good Black Friday TV deal? This Samsung OLED TV is an astonishingly advanced screen that's seen a $500 discount – it's now just $1799 for the 65-inch version (opens in new tab), which is the biggest size it comes in.

The Samsung S95B features a next-gen QD-OLED screen, combining the picture delights of a self-emissive OLED panel (deep blacks, infinite contrast) with the brightness and color of a QLED screen. We were seriously impressed with it in our full Samsung S95B review – it's bold and stunning.

You're also getting some premium sound tech, with Dolby Atmos audio and speakers all around the edges. That's paired with 4K resolution and a 144Hz panel – ideal either for fast-moving movies or games. A slim design ensures that all of this specification doesn't bloat out the screen, mind, and you should be confident in the S95B looking slick even when it's turned off.

Jargon aside, it's a very pretty television, and this discount as part of the best Black Friday deals will probably get it into a lot more homes.

Today's best Samsung S95B Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2299 now $1799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. All of which is to say that the S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is shoe-in for one of the best TV deals currently going. Don’t pass on this one!

Other sizes: 55-inch for $1449 (opens in new tab)

OLED and QLED have been competing TV technologies for years now, so it's a surprise to see them packed into the same television – but it's hard to argue with the results here, offering the strengths of both without the usual downsides of either.

$500 is a big saving on any television, but is especially notable here, given that the S95B only released this year. You even get a free Xbox Wireless controller (worth $59.99) thrown in for free with your purchase, too!

