Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV gets $600 slashed off price in March Madness TV deal

March Madness is officially underway, and if you're looking to snag a TV deal on a premium display, Samsung has you covered. The tech giants' annual Discover sale is happening right now and we've spotted the gorgeous Samsung 65-inch QN85A QLED on sale for $1,599.99 (was $2,199.99). That's a massive $600 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display.



The Samsung QN85A Series TV delivers a gorgeous picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and powerful 4K Neo Quantum processor. The 65-inch set also delivers cinema-like sound with built-in speakers on all four sides of the TV for an immersive audio experience. You're also getting Samsung's excellent Tizen OS for seamless streaming and an ultra-slim design with a wide viewing angle so everyone can get a good view while watching the big dance.



As mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 65-inch QLED TV, and Samsung's Discover sale event ends on Sunday, March 27. You'll find more March Madness TV deals from Samsung below, with prices starting at just $529.99.



March Madness TV deal: Samsung QLED TV

Samsung 65-inch QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,199.99 $1,599.99 at Samsung

Save $600 - Samsung's March Madness TV deals include a massive $600 discount on this 65-inch Neo QLED TV, bringing the price down to $1,599.99. You're getting brilliant colors and brightness thanks to Samsung's powerful 4K Neo Quantum Processor and Object Tracking Sound for an immersive audio experience.

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $529.99 at Samsung

Save $120 – A budget option from today's sale is this 65-inch 4K Crystal UHD TV that's on sale for only $529.99 - $20 less than last week's price and an incredible deal for a big-screen 4K TV. This Samsung TV deal packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 55-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Samsung

Save $250 - If you're looking for a mid-size QLED TV deal, Samsung has this 55-inch Q80A Series on sale for $1,049.99. The Samsung set delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, producing over a billion brilliant color shades. You're also getting smart capabilities, a sleek, slim design, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Samsung

Save $200 - March Madness is the perfect opportunity to score a deal on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV and you can get this 65-inch model on sale for $1,799.99. The QLED Frame display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

