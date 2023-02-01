Samsung Galaxy Book3 preorders: get a free storage upgrade to 1TB now

The latest range of Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptops was announced as part of the recent Galaxy Unpacked event - and preorders for the new devices are already live. Here's where you can secure your preferred version of the Galaxy Book3 ahead of release on February 17.

There are three different models to choose from right now, including the Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360. These can all be customised slightly with different screen sizes and processor options, but all come with the latest 13th-generation Intel chips, a thin and light design, and AMOLED displays.

As for the 360 designations? That signifies them as 2-in-1 devices – as opposed to a traditional laptop – with 360-degree flexible touchscreens and S-Pen support. One of which is included with the most expensive Book3 Pro 360 model.

These are pricey yet powerful workstations that impress, as you can see in our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro review and Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review which followed some early hands-on time with the laptops.

There's also the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra that was announced during the same event, but preorders for this model start on February 14. We'll be back with updates nearer the time.

For now, here's where you can place a Samsung Galaxy Book3 preorder on the currently available models.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 preorders

(opens in new tab) Samsung (US): get 1TB storage for the price of 512GB, plus $50 store credit (opens in new tab)

A simple and straightforward preorder offer is available on the new Galaxy Book 3 range when bought directly from Samsung. You can get double the storage at no extra cost, taking you up from 512GB to 1TB. Plus, bag $50 of credit to use across the Samsung store on any accessories or other bits of tech.

(opens in new tab) Samsung (UK): free storage upgrade to 1TB (opens in new tab)

Those in the UK get double storage for free with a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 preorder. That bumps the device up from 512GB to 1TB. Also, if you buy the Pro 360 model, you can save an extra £100 when trading in an eligible laptop.

Along with these new laptops, the latest event also saw the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If you're interested in those new smartphones, check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders hub for all the best offers available right now.