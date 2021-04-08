RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and more now on Newegg Shuffle for a limited time

Newegg's Shuffle event for April 8, 2021, is live from 1pm to 3pm EST, and sees the return of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, as well as the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3070. There's also a PS5 restock as well, so there's something for everyone - except AMD Radeon fans, that is.

First, lets start with the standard PS5 bundle, which comes with an extra DualSense controller, The Nioh Collection, Spiderman Miles Morales, and Demon's Souls. In addition to all that, you have two options available for purchase: the PS5 bundle and a copy of The Last Of Us II (PS4) for $804 or the PS5 bundle with a PlayStation HD camera for $839.

Moving on to the graphics cards, we start with the RTX 3060, with three cards to choose from. First, there's the Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060 bundled with a Gigabyte Aorus Elite ATX AMD motherboard for $614. Next, there's the MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 3060, with two options to purchase: the card itself for $479, and bundled with an MSI Immerse GH50 gaming headset for $541. Finally, there's the Asus ROG Strix RTX 3060 OC Edition, which you can buy on its own for $549 or bundled with an Asus Tuf Gaming B550-Plus ATX AMD motherboard for $686.

Next up, we have the MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 3060 Ti, which comes with two buying options: the card itself for $609, or bundled with an MSI Immerse GH50 gaming headset, an MSI Clutch gaming mouse, and - oddly - an MSI Clutch Elite gaming mouse (in case you need two?) for $755.

For the RTX 3070, we have the Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070 with three bundle options to choose from: bundled with a Gigabyte Z490 Vision G ATX Intel motherboard for $964, bundled with a Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi ATX AMD motherboard for $944, and bundled with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro AC ATX AMD motherboard, also for $944.

Now comes the big guns. For the RTX 3080, we have the Gigabyte Vision OC RTX 3080 bundled with a Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Master Waterforce ATX Intel motherboard for $1,704, and for the RTX 3090, we have a Zotac RTX 3090 - just the card - for $2,159.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.