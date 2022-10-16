Redmi Smart Band Pro has dropped to its lowest-ever price

Redmi Smart Band Pro is now available for Rs. 1,999 on Amazon. It hasn't dropped this much till now; the previous best price was Rs. 2,299.

Redmi Smart Band Pro is one of the best smart bands you can get in India now. It has a large display and all the sensors you need in a fitness tracker.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Amazon)

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with a big 1.47-inch AMOLED display. It has a 283PPI resolution and supports an ambient light sensor for auto brightness adjustment. The display also supports the always-on function. It also has support for various watch faces like smartwatches.

Coming to fitness tracking features, it supports 110+ workout modes like cardio, weight training, yoga, trekking, and more. Not only that, it auto-detects three modes. It tracks daily activity for calories burnt, heart rate, workout durations, and more.

Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with all the sensors and monitoring you want from a fitness tracker, like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, women’s health monitoring and more. Redmi promises a battery life of 14 days on a single charge, with 20 days in power-saving mode.

If you want a budget fitness tracker, it's a no-brainer.

(Image credit: Redmi)

If you're going for a fitness tracker, you might be tempted by the latest budget smartwatches, which have decreased in price recently. With these budget smartwatches, you can get all the features of the Redmi Smart Band Pro in a watch form. Some budget smartwatches even come with Bluetooth calling support at a price lower than Redmi Smart Band Pro.

If you're still not tempted to buy a smartwatch and want a non-sense fitness tracker, Redmi Smart Band Pro at Rs. 1,999 will be great for you.