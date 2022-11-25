Rare Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Black Friday deal lets you upgrade your PC for less than a PS5

If you've been hankering to upgrade your gaming PC, then we've found the Black Friday deal for you, with retailer Box cutting the price of the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU to just £479.99 (opens in new tab) – down from almost £800. (Not in the UK? Don't worry, we have RTX 3060 Ti deals in the US and other locations below.)

It's not the only RTX 3080 Ti deal either from Box. There's the Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual 8GB for £445.87 (opens in new tab), down from £658.41.

The cheapest one we've found is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Windforce OC for £429.99 (opens in new tab).

All these models offer similar levels of performance, with 8GB of video memory, and will allow you to play modern games at 1080p with medium to high settings. Even better, the RTX 3060 Ti can make use of Nvidia's clever DLSS feature, which boosts performance, allowing you to run games at high graphical settings, and with advanced effects like ray tracing. This means it's a very affordable way to upgrade your gaming PC – and, even better, it costs less than buying a PS5.

If you're looking for more Black Friday graphics card deals, we also have you covered.

The best cheap Black Friday Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Windforce OC : was £479 now £429.99 at Box (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti model we've found on Black Friday. It features the same basic hardware as other models, so don't worry about missing out on performance – especially because this is the overclocked version that ekes out extra power.

(opens in new tab) MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING X: was £795.42 now £479.99 at Box (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3060 Ti remains our favourite graphics card around for most people, so getting it for a discount makes it an even better proposition. This is a great price, cutting £315 off the usual RRP for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual 8GB: was £658.41 now £445.87 at Box (opens in new tab)

This RTX 3060 Ti model has also had a big price cut, and offers a dual fan design that keeps the GPU cool without being too noisy. The fact that this GPU is cheaper than a PS5 means you can upgrade your PC rather than buying a new console.

The best cheap Black Friday Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: was $529.99 now $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti have long been our favorite graphics card thanks to its near perfect balance of price and performance, but third-party cards have usually been much more expensive than Nvidia's MSRP. However, thanks to this Amazon price cut, this a graphics card deal too good to pass up.

(opens in new tab) MSI Gaming RTX 3060 Ti: was $559.99 now $503.51 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3060 Ti is our favorite graphics card for most people and it's getting a decent discount from Amazon. It's not the biggest price cut we've seen, but it at least makes this affordable GPU even better value.

Putting an RTX 3060 Ti into your aging gaming PC could give it a real performance boost, and you should find you're able to play modern games that may have once been beyond the capabilities of your PC.

That includes a growing number of PlayStation games that are now available on PC. The fact that this GPU is now cheaper than a PlayStation 5, it makes more financial sense to invest in this graphics card instead – as long as you have a PC already.

If you don't fancy upgrading, check out our Black Friday gaming laptop deals roundup, and of course we also have a PS5 Black Friday deals guide as well.

