Rare deal knocks this RTX 3070 Ti graphics card under $700

With the current generation of the RTX 4000 series graphics cards now upon us, there has never been a better time to invest in the still more-than-relevant 3000-series cards. And today's deal on a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti shows us that the previous generation can still deliver excellent value for money with this amazing discount.

As according to our RTX 3070 Ti review, this is a high-end card with 6,144 CUDA cores, 48 RT cores, 96 Tensor cores, and 8GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit bus. And because it's an Ampere GPU, it comes with Nvidia's software like the RTX Broadcast feature. Its counterpart, the RTX 3070, is a part of the best graphics card list—which is slightly weaker than the 3070 Ti.

The 3000-series generation was infamous for price gouging due to the crypto-currency boom, which made finding anything close to MSRP impossible. This Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is currently $669.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab), which is the closest we've seen this 3000-series card to retail price in a long time.

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is still one of the best high-end graphics cards of the previous generation, and this pricing makes it an even sweeter deal. It sports 8 SMs with a total of 6,144 CUDA cores, 48 RT cores, 96 Tensor cores, and 8GB of GDDR6X memory.

Though the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti isn't much of an improvement over the 3070, the fact that you can get this card for such a good price is more than a good enough reason to invest. And this is an excellent graphics card in its own right.

However, it's important to note that the best AMD graphics cards rival Nvidia silicon, as highlighted by the also excellent AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, which is one of many that are not only of excellent performance but can be even lower in price.

