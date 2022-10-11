Prime Day Early Access sale: 14 of the best deals

Amazon's next big Prime Day-level sale is here, and as usual it's full of more deals than any one person could possible hope to browse in their lifetime. But that's okay, because TechRadar has a whole team of people combing through to find the very best deals for you.

US Prime Day Early Access deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV: $559 $109 at Amazon

Save $440 - What more do you need to hear about a 55-inch 4K TV with high-end smart TV software for 110 bucks!? Well, we gave the Fire TV Omni series a strong four-star review, if that helps, and that was full price. For 80% off… what a deal.

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $229 at Amazon

Save $100 - Bose's newest flagship headphones are back down to their lowest-ever price for Prime Early Access! They boast very good noise cancellation (just see our review (opens in new tab) on the matter), and although they're perhaps a tad light through the bass, at 30% off, they're well worth considering.

Sony WF-C500: $99.99 $58 at Amazon

Save $42 - This 42% saving matches the lowest price we've ever seen these wireless earbuds. And while the words 'Sony' and 'budget-friendly' don't always go together, for $58 you're getting compact and comfortable earbuds (at only 5.4g per bud) and sound that is "peppy and well-organized", as we said in our review. Also, the on-ear controls work well – and yes, they can control volume.

LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K TV: $2,499 $1,496 at Amazon

Save $1,003 - This LG OLED was the best TV of last year, and at this price, it might the best value TV of 2022. You get a stunning OLED screen with ultra-rich HDR depth, stunningly sharp and natural 4K pictures, a great smart TV platform with all the key streaming apps, and every gaming feature possible – including 4K 120Hz and VRR support for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

OnePlus 10 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB): $969.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $220 - In our review of this phone, we praised it for offering more for less than most other 'pro' branded rivals – and now you get this great all-rounder for a much lower price.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Kindle Paperwhite is wonderful for voracious readers who want a natural-feeling e-book experience. Its 6.8-inch display is sharp, bright, and now comes with an adjustable warm light filter that's particularly handy for those late-night sessions in the dark. This deal is for the slightly cheaper 8GB version, although you can also find the expanded 16GB model also on sale for $104.99 (was $149).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128GB, Dark Gray): $329.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - Samsung's highly capable Galaxy Tab A8 from 2021 still serves up a great experience, with a pleasing 10.5-inch HD screen, a sizeable battery and Samsung's optimized Android tablet experience that sets it apart from rivals. It also delivers good speaker quality, making it a great media slate for streaming video.

UK Prime Day Early Access deals

Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker is back to its lowest-ever price. In our Echo Dot review, we found it to be reasonably loud and a cheap way to get some smart home tech. You can use it to control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the weather, set timers, and more, all with simple voice commands. A new version is coming soon… but not for this cheap, obviously.

Sony X90S 55-inch 4K TV: £1,049 £899 at Amazon

Save £150 - This is a stunning set of features for the money. You get a bright direct backlight with local dimming for strong HDR performance, Sony's smart Cognitive XR processing, 4K 120Hz support for next-gen gaming, Google TV smart features, and Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio tech so you won't need to splash out on a soundbar. It's one of the best mid-range, mid-size deals we've seen so far!

Google Pixel 6: £599 £448 at Amazon

Save £151 - This deal started before Prime Day, but it's still one you don't want to miss out on – this is the lowest ever price on the Google Pixel 6. This Android flagship was already one of the best-value phones on the market but today's discount makes it an absolute bargain. It's got plenty of clever features thanks to the smart Tensor chip, a good screen, and all the camera excellence you expect from a Google device (which is a lot).

Sony WF-C500: £99.99 £49 at Amazon

Save £50 - Sony's cheaper earbuds got an enthusiastic review from us at full price – for half price, they're just fantastic. It's the cheapest we've ever seen then, and you're getting very light and comfortable buds for this price, that still pack in the accurate and balanced sound you expect from Sony.

LG C2 42-inch OLED TV: £1399 £929 at Amazon

Save £470 - This is the lowest price that any 42-inch OLED 4K TV has ever been. It's the best small TV on the planet, giving you high-end levels of contrast and processing, and with full HDMI 2.1 support for PS5 and Xbox (including 4K 120Hz and VRR). If you need to go bigger, the 65-inch LG C2 has also just hit its lowest-ever price at £1,779.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (4GB RAM, 64GB): £199.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - This tablet gives you Android in a sleek metal-backed design, with dual front-facing speakers that are ideal for streaming media. It's a great multimedia slate that's already good value has just been made better.