Presidents' Day: grab a bargain Tempur-Pedic pillow today

Presidents' Day is the perfect opportunity to snap up some bargain bedding, and while we have all the big-ticket options covered in our guide to the Presidents' Day mattress sales, if all you need is a new pillow then we have the ideal option for you right here.

Tempur-Pedic is running some fantastic mattress deals today, however here's a lesser-spotted sale that can get you one of its dreamily-soft Tempur-Cloud pillows at a bargain price. Rather than head to Tempur-Pedic's site, this deal's on Amazon, and it'll get you an impressive 43% off a Tempur-Cloud pillow, bringing the price of one of the best pillows around down to just $50.47.

43% off - The Tempur-Cloud is a dreamy-soft memory foam pillow with a low profile, and perfect for all sleep positions. Its pressure-relieving Tempur material adapts to your head, neck and shoulders to provide personalized support, and it returns to its original shape after every use. It has a removable and washable cover, too!

Now, this is a fantastic deal if all you need is one Tempur-Cloud pillow, but just hold your horses if you want two or more. Because if you head to the Tempur-Pedic site, you'll find that the Tempur-Cloud pillow's on sale for its MSRP of $89, however today there's a buy one, get one free offer across all Tempur-Pedic's pillows.

That means if you go through the official channels you can get two Tempur-Cloud pillows effectively at half price; a better deal than the Amazon one above.

Need two Tempur-Cloud pillows? Go to Tempur-Pedic today and you'll get a second pillow free when you order one, so you'll basically get the pair of them for half price. This offer applies across all Tempur-Pedic's pillows, but it's only effective today.

While you're there, be aware that there are some other Tempur-Pedic deals that you need to know about today. Tempur-Pedic doesn't do mattress sales very often, but for Presidents' Day it's cutting the prices of the Tempur-Cloud, Tempur-Adapt and Tempur-Breeze, and if you've had your eye on any of these martresses we'd strongly advise buying today. There's 30% off the Tempur-Cloud, up to $300 off the Tempur-Adapt and a flat $300 off the Tempur-Breeze.

Save 30% - Tempur-Pedic is another sleep brand that doesn't have sales running the whole time, which makes any discount worth noticing. There's up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets, $300 off its top-rated (and top-priced) Tempur-Breeze mattress, and up to $300 discount on the Tempur-Adapt, which brings the price of a queen size down to $2,099. But 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress is particularly impressive; with this discount a queen size is available for $1,399.30, reduced from $1,999.

These mattress deals are likely to end soon, so get on them fast.