OnePlus 10 Pro gets massive £150 price cut on Amazon - the lowest price yet

Get the premium OnePlus 10 Pro for almost 20% off

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of those dark horse premium phones that will give you a great display, camera and overall performance for a much cheaper price, and with this £150 discount at Amazon (opens in new tab), it could be an absolute bargain.

This deal, the cheapest we’ve seen for a OnePlus 10 Pro, will give you a SIM-free 5G device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a two-year warranty for £649 - which is almost a 20% cut from the original price of £799. 

It could be a great opportunity for someone who likes Android phones and is looking to upgrade to a newer handset without absolutely breaking the bank. Plus, you will be getting a Pro model for a similar price to its cheaper sister model, the OnePlus 10T

Overall the phone is also a pretty good device. It might not have the best camera - that’s the iPhone 13 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S22 - but it has a really fast-charging battery that can fully charge in just half an hour and a really good display. The 6.7-inch 2K screen, in fact, looks really great for streaming TV shows, playing games or swiping through your social media apps of choice.

So if you are looking for a cheaper top-end device, this deal is probably one of the most affordable options out there at the moment. 

Today's best OnePlus 10 Pro deal

OnePlus 10 Pro: £799 £649 at Amazon
This is the cheapest price the OnePlus 10 Pro has ever been since its release and a great opportunity to bring home a top-tier phone for much less. You will save £150 with this deal at Amazon - that’s almost 20% off - and you will receive a Volcanic black, SIM-free OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, and a two-year warranty.

Andrea Gaini
Andrea Gaini

Andrea is a Deals Editor at TechRadar specialising in phones and broadband deals. He’s worked as a tech and science journalist for two years, writing about all things phones, wearables and sports gear for consumer publications including the likes of Runner’s World and Metro Online, as well as more specialist magazines such as Materials World and Wales Business Insider. Andrea spends most of his awake-time scouring the internet for deals and promotions for all kinds of gadgets, restaurants and his favourite snack boxes. He can often be found in a pool chasing after a ball (aka water polo).