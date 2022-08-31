OnePlus 10 Pro gets massive £150 price cut on Amazon - the lowest price yet

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of those dark horse premium phones that will give you a great display, camera and overall performance for a much cheaper price, and with this £150 discount at Amazon (opens in new tab), it could be an absolute bargain.

This deal, the cheapest we’ve seen for a OnePlus 10 Pro , will give you a SIM-free 5G device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a two-year warranty for £649 - which is almost a 20% cut from the original price of £799.

It could be a great opportunity for someone who likes Android phones and is looking to upgrade to a newer handset without absolutely breaking the bank. Plus, you will be getting a Pro model for a similar price to its cheaper sister model, the OnePlus 10T .

Overall the phone is also a pretty good device. It might not have the best camera - that’s the iPhone 13 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S22 - but it has a really fast-charging battery that can fully charge in just half an hour and a really good display. The 6.7-inch 2K screen, in fact, looks really great for streaming TV shows, playing games or swiping through your social media apps of choice.

So if you are looking for a cheaper top-end device, this deal is probably one of the most affordable options out there at the moment.

