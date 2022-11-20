Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle is in stock - get this year's best deal right now

If you've been waiting for this year's best Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle then you should pop over to Best Buy right now as the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3-months Nintendo Switch Online is in stock for $299 (opens in new tab).

Bought separately, this would set you back around $370. That means it's terrific value for the popular console, one of its best games and membership to Nintendo's online subscription service. With the latter you get free classic games, cloud saves, and access to online multiplayer.

Now, we did already know that this bundle was coming after Nintendo announced its plans for this year's Black Friday deals a few weeks ago. It'll also be very familiar to veterans of Black Friday as it's the exact same Nintendo Switch bundle that's been on offer for the last four years.

It's a shame there's nothing similar featuring the more recent Nintendo Switch OLED, but given it's still relatively new it's not a massive surprise it doesn't feature so heavily in this year's Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Still, this bundle featuring the classic console is still a fantastic buy at this price. Because of this, we expect it will sell out quickly, so don't miss your chance while it's up at Best Buy. However, we will also see it at Walmart on November 21 – and Amazon should stock it soon. Check back in for more updates.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle

A very familiar Nintendo Switch bundle is back again for this year's Black Friday. It includes the Switch console, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a 3-month Switch Online membership. Bought together, this represents a saving of around $70.

The listing for the Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle is now up at Walmart, but it won't be available to buy until November 21. Walmart Plus members also get early access from 12pm ET before the sale opens up to all at 7pm ET. It could sell out in that priority window.

So, now you've got a console, what if you want more stuff to go with it? Well, you'll be pleased to hear it's not just a Nintendo Switch bundle that's been discounted for Black Friday.

In fact, you find a huge selection of top Nintendo Switch games at some of their cheapest prices across Black Friday. We're not talking any old shovelware here: it's the real good stuff such as $20 off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Party Superstars (opens in new tab). Plus, there's a return of the lowest-ever price for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (opens in new tab). Basically, it's a great time to buy anything Nintendo-related.

