MyRepublic’s NBN 50 deep discount drops first month cost to AU$29

Looking to switch internet providers? MyRepublic is offering a AU$40 discount for your first month on any of its NBN plans, meaning you can get hooked up to NBN 50 for as little as AU$29 (opens in new tab).

While that deep discount only holds for your first month, you’ll still get AU$10 off your plan for your next five months, meaning you'll save AU$90 over the first six months. To redeem this offer (opens in new tab), you need to enter the code WHISTLE30 at checkout.

If you want faster speed, you can still get this deal across MyRepublic’s other internet plans too. That means for your first month, you’ll pay AU$39 for NBN 100 (opens in new tab), AU$59 for NBN 250 (opens in new tab) or AU$69 for NBN 1000 (opens in new tab). Following that, you also get AU$10 off each month for another five months.

Even once all the introductory discounts are over, MyRepublic is still one of our top recommendations if you’re looking for a cheap NBN plan. The cost of each of the telco’s NBN plans are lower than the average price in their respective tiers by as much as AU$36.77 a month – that’s if you signed up to MyRepublic’s NBN 1000 plan (opens in new tab).

It’s worth noting that MyRepublic was found to have underperforming NBN services at the beginning of 2022, according to data collected by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

As a result, MyRepublic lowered the advertised typical evening speeds on its fastest NBN plans – thankfully, more recent surveys by the consumer watchdog has found that the telco’s average download speed is improving (opens in new tab). If you are after a faster internet plan though, the typical evening speed on MyRepublic’s NBN 100 plan is only 93Mbps, for example.

If you’re keen to secure this deal from MyRepublic, you only have until August 31 to sign up. Make sure you do so through our partner WhistleOut (opens in new tab), and use the code WHISTLE30 in the promo code box.