Meta Quest 2 deal: Get AU$50 credit and hit VR-game Beat Saber for a limited time

Amazon Gaming Week (opens in new tab) has just kicked off, so whether you’re looking to buy anything from a virtual reality headset to a new PS5 game, chances are you could get a good deal from Amazon at the moment.

You might’ve heard that Oculus (now officially Meta) recently upped the price of its popular Quest 2 headset, but if you didn’t have a chance to pick it up at its lower price you can now nab a AU$50 credit from Amazon (opens in new tab) when you buy it from the retailer (plus a free copy of Beat Saber to sweeten the deal).

For both PS5 and Xbox, The Quarry currently has its price slashed for Amazon’s sale. There’s more to summer camp than just hiking and watersports in this excellent game from developer Supermassive Games that we highly recommend checking out.

Amazon hasn’t forgotten about PC users either – if you’re in need of new gear to enhance your gaming experience, there are big savings on Dell gaming laptops, Alienware curved monitors, Razer microphones and more to be found across the site.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 (128GB) | get AU$50 Amazon credit + free Beat Saber when you buy Meta Quest 2 (opens in new tab) (from AU$630) While Amazon isn’t offering an actual discount on this VR headset, it is throwing in a AU$50 credit to spend on Amazon for a future purchase, as well as the game Beat Saber completely free (valued at AU$44.95). The Meta Quest 2 (formerly the Oculus Quest 2), is an all-in-one set without wires that we’ve found to be lightweight, comfortable and incredibly immersive. Please note, offer does not apply to Meta Quest 2 bundles.

(opens in new tab) Alienware 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor (AW3423DW) | AU$2,299 AU$1,720.50 (opens in new tab) (save AU$578.50) Want one of the most innovative monitors to date? We’ve had hands-on experience (opens in new tab) with the Alienware AW3423DW, and we were impressed by the first QD-OLED curved monitor. You’re getting Nvidia G-Sync support with 1440p resolution with a 175Hz refresh rate. At just over AU$1,720, we think this is a bargain price for this standout monitor.

(opens in new tab) LG 34-inch UltraGear curved gaming monitor (34GN850) | AU$1,399 AU$979 (opens in new tab) (save AU$420) If you want a massive monitor without having to spend close to two grand, you could go with this option from LG that’s now AU$979 (that’s 30% off). This 34-inch monitor has luscious IPS visuals and a zappy pixel response, sporting a 160Hz refresh rate and support for G-Sync or FreeSync. It’s HDR400 certified too, which may be a little light depending on your needs. • See more discounted LG monitors on Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Dell 24-inch curved gaming monitor (S2422HG) | AU$399 AU$285.50 (opens in new tab) (save AU$113.50) For a curved gaming monitor that doesn’t stretch quite so far, Amazon has discounted this 24-inch option from Dell by 28%. It’s a VA panel, which means its colour accuracy isn’t quite as good as an IPS display, but offers better contrast ratios. It has 1080p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, along with AMD FreeSync support. Available for just AU$285.50. • See more discounted Dell monitors on Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 (5525) | Ryzen 5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 | AU$1,899 AU$1,485.60 (opens in new tab) (save AU$413.40) The Ryzen 5 paired with an RTX 3050 in the Dell G15 (5525) offers good performance, so you can jump in with any of your favourite games. You’ll get smooth graphics on this laptop’s 15.6-inch FHD screen, and plenty of space with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Start playing with this gaming laptop that comes in at AU$1,485 during this current sale. • See more discounted laptops on Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) The Quarry (PS5) | AU$109.95 AU$68.95 (opens in new tab) (save AU$41) The Quarry bills itself as an interactive teen slasher movie, right down to the summer camp setting that’s a strong reminder of Friday the 13th. It’s brilliantly acted (by David Arquette and others) and offers gorgeous visuals that are thrilling from start to finish. PS5 players (opens in new tab) can get it for AU$68.95, but it’s also discounted for PS4 (opens in new tab), Xbox One (opens in new tab) and Xbox Series X (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) No Man’s Sky (Beyond Edition) (PS4) | AU$39 AU$16 (opens in new tab) (save AU$23) Explore the stars and gather your resources in No Man’s Sky (PS4) which includes the Beyond expansion. Search the vast emptiness of space on your own, or, thanks to the game's cross-platform compatibility, amass a crew of friends to bounce between planets. At only AU$16, if you’re looking for a game to test your survival skills, this action adventure is a good option. • See more discounted PS4 games on Amazon (opens in new tab)