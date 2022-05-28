Memorial Day TV sales live blog: all the best deals in this weekend's sales

Refresh

(Image credit: TCL) Is it ever truly a sales event if we don't mention the LG C1 OLED? The manufacturer's top of the line TV has been a TechRadar top pick for best TV in many of its iterations - both past and present. And things are no different now. In even more exciting news, the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is now down to $1,596.99 at Amazon. That's a massive discount of over $900 and brings the TV down to its lowest ever price. It's still not cheap, sure, but if you're after one of the finest TVs you can buy for general viewing, films and gaming, now's the time to get one at this record low. 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV for $1,596.99 (was $2,499.99) at Amazon

For super-cheap TV deals, the brands to look at are TCL, Hisense and Insignia. In particular, look for the TCL and Hisense Roku TVs, and the Insignia Fire TVs. Take that Memorial Day TV deal we just shared a few moment's ago as evidence of how great value they can be. Another good reason to focus on them is because, often, the weakness of budget TVs is the smart platform. But both Roku and Fire TV are great – they're full of apps and easy to use. You’ll be much happier with using it everyday than other platforms on budget TVs.

(Image credit: TCL) Here's one of the best-selling TVs so far in the Memorial Day sales - and it's easy to see why. This massive 70-inch TCL 4K TV is down to just $499.99 at Best Buy. That may only be a $100 saving off the normal price, but this just makes the already budget-friendly display even more afforable. At 70-inches in size, too, it's a whole lot of TV for the price. It comes with all the standard features you'd expect from a solid mid-range TV. There's support for 4K resolution, HDR for better lighting and colors, and Google Chromecast built-in for access to major streaming apps - with voice control, too. Sure, it's not at OLED, but for around half the price of those high-end displays, it's still great for everyday viewing. One for those who say size does really matter. 70-inch TCL 4K Smart TV for $499.99 (was $599.99) at Best Buy

What are the big things to consider before you begin looking for a TV in the Memorial Day sale? Well, our resident TV & Audio expert Matt Bolton is here with his three top tips for finding a Memorial Day TV bargain you’ll love: 1. Choose your size and budget in advance: There are hundreds of potential deals to dig through, so keep it simple. What screen size do you want? What’s your spending limit? Nailing these down means you only have more like a dozen or so models to choose between. You can always break your rules if you see an amazing deal, but you need somewhere to start. 2. Buy the highest-quality model you can afford: with inflation how it is, you don’t want to buy a TV and realise it’s lacking a feature you want soon, or that has image quality you’re not happy with a month down the line. Consider it an investment, so invest well now. 3. Check all the major retailers before you buy: we've done a lot of the searching for you to bring you the best prices, but it's always worth a quick check at other stores to see if prices have changed before you buy. It's unlikely, but you never know, there might be an extra $50 or $100 you can save if you time it right.