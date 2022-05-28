Live
Memorial Day TV sales live blog: all the best deals in this weekend's sales
The best offers on budget 4K TVs to premium OLED TVs
By James Pickard last updated
There are hundreds of Memorial Day TV deals now live as the holiday weekend is upon us. You can find the cheapest sets from Insignia, affordable budget 4K TVs from Samsung and even stunning LG OLED displays all discounted in the vast selection of offers we've spotted at major retailers.
Right here, we're highlighting all of those best TV deals through Monday so you can find exactly what you're after in the Memorial Day sales. We'll also be sharing our top tips and advice across the weekend so you know what to look out for when buying a new TV and how to ensure you pay the lowest price in the Memorial Day TV sales.
Today's best Memorial Day TV deals
Is it ever truly a sales event if we don't mention the LG C1 OLED? The manufacturer's top of the line TV has been a TechRadar top pick for best TV in many of its iterations - both past and present. And things are no different now.
In even more exciting news, the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is now down to $1,596.99 at Amazon. That's a massive discount of over $900 and brings the TV down to its lowest ever price. It's still not cheap, sure, but if you're after one of the finest TVs you can buy for general viewing, films and gaming, now's the time to get one at this record low.
65-inch LG C1 OLED TV for $1,596.99 (was $2,499.99) at Amazon
For super-cheap TV deals, the brands to look at are TCL, Hisense and Insignia. In particular, look for the TCL and Hisense Roku TVs, and the Insignia Fire TVs. Take that Memorial Day TV deal we just shared a few moment's ago as evidence of how great value they can be.
Another good reason to focus on them is because, often, the weakness of budget TVs is the smart platform. But both Roku and Fire TV are great – they're full of apps and easy to use. You’ll be much happier with using it everyday than other platforms on budget TVs.
Here's one of the best-selling TVs so far in the Memorial Day sales - and it's easy to see why. This massive 70-inch TCL 4K TV is down to just $499.99 at Best Buy. That may only be a $100 saving off the normal price, but this just makes the already budget-friendly display even more afforable.
At 70-inches in size, too, it's a whole lot of TV for the price. It comes with all the standard features you'd expect from a solid mid-range TV. There's support for 4K resolution, HDR for better lighting and colors, and Google Chromecast built-in for access to major streaming apps - with voice control, too. Sure, it's not at OLED, but for around half the price of those high-end displays, it's still great for everyday viewing. One for those who say size does really matter.
70-inch TCL 4K Smart TV for $499.99 (was $599.99) at Best Buy
What are the big things to consider before you begin looking for a TV in the Memorial Day sale? Well, our resident TV & Audio expert Matt Bolton is here with his three top tips for finding a Memorial Day TV bargain you’ll love:
1. Choose your size and budget in advance: There are hundreds of potential deals to dig through, so keep it simple. What screen size do you want? What’s your spending limit? Nailing these down means you only have more like a dozen or so models to choose between. You can always break your rules if you see an amazing deal, but you need somewhere to start.
2. Buy the highest-quality model you can afford: with inflation how it is, you don’t want to buy a TV and realise it’s lacking a feature you want soon, or that has image quality you’re not happy with a month down the line. Consider it an investment, so invest well now.
3. Check all the major retailers before you buy: we've done a lot of the searching for you to bring you the best prices, but it's always worth a quick check at other stores to see if prices have changed before you buy. It's unlikely, but you never know, there might be an extra $50 or $100 you can save if you time it right.
So, how do things stand right now? Well, here's a more detailed breakdown of the best TV deals in the Memorial Day sales right now at various retailers. Each one has some good options no matter what type of TV you're after or how much you're looking to spend.
Amazon: smart TVs from only $99.99 (opens in new tab)
If you need a smaller screen for a second room with access to all major streaming apps then Amazon has a fantastic low price on an Insignia 24-inch Smart TV. Those after a more cinematic experience on a budget have some options too, including the 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series for only $499.99 – a bargain for a 4K TV with advanced features that improve lighting and picture quality such as Dolby Vision and HDR 10.
Best Buy: save up to $500 on big-screen TVs (opens in new tab)
Best Buy has some huge discounts on larger 4K and OLED TVs of 55-inches or more. Need something with access to streaming apps for general viewing? You can find budget options from Hisense and Insignia that are suitable and affordable. However, the best deals are found on the premium TVs from Samsung and LG that come with high-end OLED and QLED displays to deliver brighter colors, richer blacks and better viewing angles.
Samsung: up to $4,000 off 8K and 4K TVs (opens in new tab)
We'd be the first to admit that an 8K TV is likely an excessive choice for most right now as there's very little TV and film that support such a high resolution. Still, if you want to futureproof yourself, then now's the time to get one from Samsung. The manufacturer has just dropped the price of its top 8K TVs by up to a massive $4,000 in its Memorial Day sale. There are more budget-friendly options, too, with 4K sets starting at just $299.99.
Walmart: budget smart TVs for $450 and under (opens in new tab)
The Memorial Day TV deals at Walmart feature a lot of cheap 4K TVs from the likes of Hisense, Onn and Vizio. These are great sets if you're on a budget as they offer a decent viewing experience for a budget price. Some even have more advanced features such as HDR 10 that will improve the lighting and colors of your favorite shows on compatible streaming services.
Thanks for joining us on our live blog for all this year's Memorial Day TV deals. If you're on the lookout for a brand new TV this weekend then stick with us as we'll be sharing all the best offers through Monday. We'll bring you everything from budget 4K TVs at their cheapest prices to the biggest discounts on premium OLED and QLED sets that aim to bring the cinema to your home.
We've scoped out the sales at all the major retailers and the good news is that, no matter what sort of display you're looking for, there is a Memorial Day TV deal out there for you. Do have a browse through them all, or stay right here as we're going to bring all the highlights straight to you.
