Labor Day phone deals 2022: the best deals for iPhone, Samsung and more

The Labor Day 2022 sale is finally here - including a fantastic range of phone deals on a number of leading handsets. We've been busy rounding up the best ones and you can find great offers for the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Flip 4, as well as Google Pixel 6 listed below.

Fancy getting a flagship phone for a lot cheaper? Or are you looking for the best-value bargain of the day? Either way, today’s Labor Day sale will likely be the best opportunity this side of Black Friday in November. There are some excellent deals at Amazon, AT&T, Best Buy, and also Verizon to get yourself the best-in-class flagship phones for a lot cheaper.

And the saving opportunities don’t stop here – If you're interested in other categories such as laptops, TVs, and appliances, you can also find more Labor Day deals as they come in in our Labor Day sales live blog , where we're tracking all the latest news as it drops.

Labor Day phone deals at a glance

Best Labor Day phone deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: BOGO, or get up to $800 off with a trade at Verizon (opens in new tab)

OK, so this one isn't specifically a Labor Day deal but hear us out - Verizon has one of its best deals ever on the iPhone 13 right now. Specifically, the carrier is offering either the choice between the usual trade-in rebate of up to $800 (enough to cover the entire device cost) or an awesome buy-one-get-one-free multi-line saving. Both are incredibly strong choices right now and perfect if you're looking to either switch or renew an unlimited line. Note, new customers will also get an additional $200 as a welcome bonus if they come over to the carrier.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 series: up to $300 off w/ activation, plus up to $800 off with trade-in at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Here's a little tip - if you're looking for awesome big carrier phone deals, often it's Best Buy who has the best promotions. Right now, for example, it's offering a really incredible activation rebate of up to $300 on the Galaxy S22 series - a saving that stacks on top of the usual trade-in savings. Eligible for AT&T and Verizon devices, this one-two combo is available on all devices but it's the excellent Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) that's available with the biggest savings.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $299 w/ activation at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Pick up the Google Pixel 6a for its lowest-ever non-trade-in price at Best Buy this week. Eligible with a carrier activation on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Google Fi plans, this is a great deal if you're looking for a speedy mid-range Android device to pair up with a premium 5G data plan. While there's still a hoop to jump through, there's no need to trade in a device to get a really significant price cut.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: $449 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, get yourself an unlocked device at Amazon, which is also offering its lowest-ever price on the Google Pixel 6a. While it's not quite as good a deal as Best Buy's on paper, there's no commitment to sign up for a pricey plan at a big carrier with this deal, which makes it perfect if you're going to go with Mint Mobile, Visible, or any of the best prepaid plans on the market currently.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799.99 $899.99 with trade-in (plus a $150 voucher) at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $900 – A new entry in the foldable phone field, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expensive but like nothing else out there. That expense is significantly lower – by up to a massive $900 – in the Samsung Labor Day sale. It's a good price for a stylish handset that's a versatile hybrid of phone and tablet in a smaller form factor. It's ideal for the professional who needs to multitask.