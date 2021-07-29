Kick-start your smart home with this TP-Link smart plug for its lowest price ever

Trending

Act now to get the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 for less

TP-Link Kasa KP303 powerstrip
(Image credit: TechRadar)

The best smart plugs are one of the simplest ways to start a smart home, allowing you to switch any appliance connected to it on or off from your smartphone, even when you’re not at home. However, as you’re likely to need several plugs per room, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good smart plug deal is always welcome.

In the US, Amazon has slashed 24% off the price of the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303, reducing it to $22.79 from $29.99. This is the lowest price we've seen for the smart power strip – beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best smart plug deals in your region.)  

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303: $29.99 $22.79 at Amazon
Amazon has knocked more than $6 off the cost of this smart power strip, which has three smart sockets and standard USB ports on the one device. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smart plug, beating the deal we saw on Prime Day recently by just over $1. We don’t know how long it will last – so we suggest that you snap up this smart plug deal now. View Deal

Smart plugs can offer peace of mind to forgetful types, who often can’t remember if they’ve turned off the coffee maker or hair straighteners before leaving the house. As we’ve already mentioned, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 has three smart sockets, which can be controlled remotely – and works out cheaper than buying three separate smart plugs. 

On test, we found the KP303 simple to set up, and responsive when we turned it on or off from our smartphone and when using Alexa. It’ll also integrate with Google Assistant, too. The sockets each have a power button next to them, if you want to control them manually. There’s also a handy Away mode, which comes in handy if you’re trying to simulate occupancy as it’ll turn the devices connected to the sockets on or off at random intervals. 

Carrie-Ann Skinner is Smart Home & Appliances Editor at TechRadar, and has more than 20 year's experience in both online and print journalism. Carrie covers smart home devices such as smart plugs and smart lights, as well as large and small appliances including vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and blenders.

When she’s not reviewing home security cameras, coffee machines, and other gadgets in a bid to discover the next must-have gadget for the home, Carrie can be found cooking up a storm in her kitchen, and is particularly passionate about baking, rustling up tasty cakes and bread.  