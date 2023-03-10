It's a great day to buy the Apple Watch 8 — down to its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you've ever wanted to get your hands on the best smartwatch on the market, you'll need to snap up this rare deal from Amazon. The retailer has the Apple Watch 8 in stock and on sale for $329 (opens in new tab) (was $399) right now, which is the lowest price we've ever seen.



Today's offer is for the 41mm Midnight sport band model, which is extremely popular and rarely available at Amazon. The $329 sales price on the Apple Watch 8 is not only the best deal we've ever seen but also $20 less than what we saw during Black Friday. If you want a fantastic smartwatch at a fantastic price, then this limited-time offer comes highly recommended.

Today's best Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 in stock and on sale for $329. That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 41mm smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features. Today's deal is for the popular Midnight sport band color, which has been difficult to find in stock as of late.

Released in October of last year, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy, thanks to new health and safety features such as crash and fall detection and a temperature sensor that provides helpful insights into your health. You're also getting all the fantastic features of the Series 7 smartwatch, including the Always-On display, activity and sleep tracking, an ECG app, and impressive all-day battery life.

More Apple Watch deals

