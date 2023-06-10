Huge Father's Day Fitbit sale: deals starting at just $99.99

Dad's big day is almost here (Sunday, June 19, to be exact), and Amazon's Father's Day sale offers some fantastic deals from Fitbit, with prices starting at just $99.99. You can save up to 70% on some of Fitbit's best-selling smartwatches, allowing you to snag a gift for Dad and save some cash.



We've listed the best Fitbit deals from Amazon's Father's Day sale below, which include the Fitbit Inspire 3, the Charge 5, Versa 4, and the Fitbit Inspire 2. The cheapest Fitbit deal is the Inspire 3 fitness tracker on sale for just $99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. You can also get the Charge 5 marked down to $119.95. And if you're looking for a smartwatch, Amazon has the Versa 4 down to $169.95 or the Fitbit Sense 2 on sale for $229 - the lowest price we've seen all year.



Remember that these are limited-time offers, and time is running out to score a gift for Dad. If you're looking for more deals, check out our Father's Day sales guide with bargains on appliances, tech, tools, and more.

Father's Day Fitbit sale

Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

The cheapest Fitbit deal from today's Father's Day sale is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for $79.95 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker: was $149.95 now $119.95 at Amazon

Released in 2021, the powerful Fitbit Charge 5 is well-suited for anyone starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged smartwatch. You get built-in GPS technology, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. Today's deal from Amazon brings the fitness tracker down to $119.95.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch: was $229.95 now $169.95 at Amazon

You can get the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 on sale for $169.95 in Amazon's Father's Day sale. The top-rated smartwatch features a built-in GPS for tracking runs, walks, and bike rides. Plus, it provides you with a daily readiness score to see if your body is ready for a workout or recovery based on helpful insights.

Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch: was $299.95 now $229 at Amazon

Our favorite Fitbit deal is the Fitbit Sense 2, on sale for $229, which is the lowest price we've seen all year. Released last year, the Sense 2 is Fitbit's most advanced health and fitness smartwatch, with the ability to track sleep and stress and features smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and GPS technology.

