Huge Best Buy weekend sale: save on Apple Watch, OLED TVs and appliances

A huge Best Buy 3-Day sale is live over this weekend and it's featuring dozens of deals across TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, cell phones and more.

If you'd rather not search through the whole thing for yourself, we've picked out a handful of the very best deals just below. Included in there is a fantastic value HP laptop, a slimmed-down version of the retailer's ever-popular appliances sale, and a return of the lowest price ever for the Apple AirPods Pro.

There are only a few major offers, but it serves as a nice little intro to the Best Buy 4th of July sales we expect to get underway in a couple of weeks' time.

The best 9 deals from the latest Best Buy sale

HP 15.6 laptop: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

This 15.6-inch HP device is a solid entry-level laptop for everyday use and basic tasks. With an i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage, you have enough power to handle work, emails, browsing and other general computing tasks with ease. It's a simple and straightforward machine for those with a reasonable budget and a good buy while it's $150 off.

Best Buy Samsung appliances sale: save up to an extra $350 on Samsung appliances packages

It's not as expansive as the appliance offers in the recent Memorial Day sale, but you can still save a good chunk of money on Samsung appliances this weekend at Best Buy. Many washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves are already reduced by hundreds of dollars, but you can now save up to an extra $350 on top when buying multiple items from the same manufacturer.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

In case you've missed it in the past, here's another chance to get the second-generation AirPods Pro for their lowest price ever. Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality, noise-cancellation and battery life. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we found these upgrades truly help them compete with other high-end buds making them worth the investment.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and an ultra-thin design. Today's deal from Best Buy brings this 65-inch model down to $1,699. That's a $300 discount and the lowest price we've seen.

Echo Show 8: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has dropped this handy smart screen to within $5 of its cheapest-ever price. The larger Echo Show 8 smart display features an 8-inch screen that you can use to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices through full Alexa support. This deal is on the latest generation model, making it an even better bargain, though there is a chance it'll be slightly cheaper in July for Prime Day.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. This weekend, Best Buy has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 on sale for $329, which is just $7 more than the record-low price. The larger 45mm display version is also reduced to $359.

Dyson V7: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a healthy $150 saving on the vacuum that we awarded four stars out of five in our Dyson V7 review. It's an affordable, lightweight and versatile option that has no issues sucking up hair, dirt and even pebbles around the house or in the car. The only major downside is that the run time is a little underwhelming at around 30 minutes so it's likely a better buy for a smaller home.