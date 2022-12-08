Gift a Robot Vacuum this Christmas with savings up to AU$1,000

We’re still three weeks away from Christmas and the ensuing Boxing Day sales for 2022, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of opportunities to find ripper bargains on perfect gifts for under the tree right now. That’s where these savings on quality robot vacuums step in, with smart vacuum market leaders iRobot and Ecovacs both offering deals on their best robot vacuum cleaners.

Five of iRobot’s Roomba models are being treated to hefty discounts of up to AU$600, while Ecovacs has gone even further by offering savings of up to AU$1,000 on some of its Deebot vacuums – an early Christmas miracle!

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal | AU$1,899 AU$1,299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$600) Firmly entrenched in our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners money can buy, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is a powerhouse smart vacuum option, which in our review (opens in new tab) we noted offers powerful cleaning power, smart mapping and even the ability to empty its own dirt bin. Especially good for tackling pet hair, this handy hoover can now be had at a discount of AU$600 in the build up to Christmas.

iRobot’s Roomba models have become synonymous with robot vacuums generally, being the first such vacuum to gain name recognition among consumers. So it should come as no surprise that the performance and power offered by Roombas are top notch.

While it lands an AU$600 discount here, the iRobot Roomba i7+ still doesn’t come cheaply. Still, it packs a lot into its offering to justify that price tag. Not only does the i7+ offer powerful suction and the smart mapping functionality that allows it to learn and adapt to the layout of your home, but it also comes with the ability to automatically empty itself. Combine this with its compatibility with the iRobot Roomba app, Alexa and Google Home, and you have the perfect ‘set and forget’ cleaning solution.

If the price is still too high, don’t fret – other Roomba models have also landed discounts at Amazon. You can find savings of up to AU$300 on more of iRobot’s robo vacuums (opens in new tab) here.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot N8+ 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | AU$1,499 AU$699 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$800) File this one under show-stopper. This deal gives you the chance to save over 50% on what we consider to be one of the world’s best robot vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab). Also able to auto-empty itself, and adding a mopping function into the mix, the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is a whisper-quiet robot vacuum that punches well above its diminutive weight.

Like the Roomba i7+ above, Ecovacs’ Deebot N8+ robot vacuum cleaner is an impressive smart home addition. It features precision laser technology and advanced dTOF sensors onboard for accurate mapping of its surroundings, powerful 2300Pa suction power, and the ability to empty its own dust bin for up to 30 days, so you don’t need to worry about doing the dirty work yourself.

The N8+ also adds mopping into the mix, and it can also automatically detect when it’s hoovering over carpet so it can step things up a notch and deal with the nitty gritty. Thanks to Amazon and Ecovacs, it is currently discounted by AU$800 (or 53%), bringing it down to a high-value price point of just AU$699.

Ecovacs and Amazon have also slapped more quality Ecovacs robot vacuums with savings ahead of Christmas: this limited time deal (opens in new tab) could see you save up to AU$1,000 on a quality gift this holiday season.