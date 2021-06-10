Get SiteGround's best summer offer yet

This month, SiteGround is bringing the prices of all of their plans down for annual purchases. That means from $14.99 per month, their StartUp plan now only markets for $4.99 per month, billed annually for $59.88. Likewise, their best-selling plan, the GrowBig plan, is discounted from $24.99 per month to $7.99 per month, with an annual bill of $95.88.

SiteGround's highest tier plan, the GoGeek plan, is also offered at a great deal with $25 off of its monthly $39.99, now going for $14.99 or $179.88 billed annually.

If you're thinking of where you can get the best web hosting services for your startup business, SiteGround might just be bumped up to the top of your list. It offers not only a great hosting solution for WordPress sites, but also a convenient platform for website building and domain registration in one.

Best web hosting service deal SiteGround StartUp Plan - $14.99 $4.99

Perfect for single websites, it includes 10GB of storage space, unmetered traffic, free SSL and email, daily backup, and more.



When you launch a website, all of your files, content, and other information are stored in your web host, making it a vital part of your business's growth. Choosing a reliable, feature-rich web hosting service provider can help immensely, so it's always a good idea to look into your choices.

SiteGround is behind over two million domains, providing reliable hosting service and offering features that are aimed towards making running a website as easy and seamless as possible.

Known for an outstanding uptime record that is close to 100%, an advanced uptime speed, and intuitive feature integration on a simple system that's easy to use, this highly recommended web hosting provider has earned its spot in the top names in the industry.

Why is this a great deal?

There certainly is a pool of options for web hosting services, and coming to a decision can be time-consuming and a pain, especially when having to compare all of them.

SiteGround has made a name in the industry simply because it delivers what it promises. Startup online stores, WordPress sites, blogging sites, and large websites alike receive unmatched services from high-end performance to incredible customer support.

This amazing deal lets users start building their website, transfer their website seamlessly, get eCommerce solutions for their online stores, and even build a site with a CMS with free WordPress, Drupal, and Joomla installation for a fraction of the cost.