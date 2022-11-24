Get £150 off this superb Shark vacuum deal during Black Friday

This Shark vacuum deal is just one of the many 2022 Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) which has impressed us. The Black Friday vacuum deals (opens in new tab) that we've seen (so far) aren't just on the most expensive models, where retailers have loads of wiggle room on price. We're seeing some really good deals on more affordable models too, and this Amazon Black Friday deal is particularly good: with 50% off, this Shark anti-hair wrap upright is now just £149.99 (opens in new tab). That's not a lot of money for a lot of cleaning power.

There's a lot to like about this Shark other than the super-low price tag. It converts from a full upright into a convenient handheld so you can use it in the car, on upholstery or to chase family members and pets around the house, and if you do have pets the anti-allergen seal keeps dust, dander and other allergens inside the vacuum. There are modes for carpet and hard floors, LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust and a long 8m power cord so cleaning anywhere is easy.

For all the allure of fancy cordless vacuums, this Shark offers a lot of things most cordless vacs don't – such as a large dust bin so you won't have to keep going back and forth to the kitchen bin, and lots of suction power to remove even the most stubborn dust and dirt.

Today's best Black Friday Shark NV620UKT vacuum deal

(opens in new tab) Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NV620UKT] Powered Lift-Away, Pet Vacuum, Grey: was £299.99 , (opens in new tab)now £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for an upright vacuum cleaner, and a Shark vacuum at that, then you're going to want to get your hands on this deal. Marked down with 50% off to less than £150, this is one of the cheapest prices we have seen the NV620UKT and since it is Black Friday, we're not too sure how long this price (or stock) will hang around for.

Shark has quietly become one of the UK's favourite cleaning brands, and this vacuum is a good demonstration of why that's happened: it's powerful, sensibly designed and affordably priced even before this big Black Friday discount. And it's backed with a 5-year guarantee for extra peace of mind too. At the time of writing, Amazon customers are giving it 4.8 out of 5 for suction and similarly high scores for hair cleaning, ease of use and stair cleaning too.

More Black Friday deals